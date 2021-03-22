Former Clare manager Ger Loughnane,waves to the crowd during the Hurling 'Stars of the '80s' tribute during the 2013 All-Ireland hurling final, where Clare defeated Cork.

Ger Loughnane has described Clare hurling as being “in disarray,” prompting concerns from him that the county will become irrelevant in years to come.

The two-time All-Ireland-winning Clare manager delivered his assessment as part of an open letter being written to potential subscribers of Club Clare, a rebrand of the supporters’ club aimed at supporting hurling and camogie squads from development to adult level.

He says the county is at a vital juncture as memories of their 2013 All-Ireland and the three All-Ireland U-21 titles begin to fade.

“Now, less than eight years later,” he writes of that replay success over Cork, “we are in disarray, so much so that the gap between us and our main competitors is widening at a frightening rate. The big worry now is that this gap will develop into a chasm through which we will topple into hurling irrelevance.”

Club Clare’s relaunch comes with a video with messages from some of the county’s top names, including Seánie McMahon, two-time All-Ireland-winning captain Anthony Daly, senior hurling manager Brian Lohan, 2013 Hurler of the Year and Young Hurler of the Year Tony Kelly, John Conlon, Brendan Bugler, Niamh O’Dea, Clare Hehir and Johnny Callinan.

Loughnane says the supporters’ club, which is looking for €50 subscriptions for the year, will have “structure and governance.”

“Most importantly, it is comprised of quality people who are completely genuine in their concern for the future of the games in Clare. Uniquely, it contains two outstanding women and is committed to the development of hurling and camogie, which is the way that all GAA activities of the future should be,” he said.

In his message, Loughnane recalls that “the first half of the last decade brought us so many hurling highlights at underage and senior level that it’s difficult to put a hierarchy of satisfaction to these.

“My own highlight was the Under-21 All-Ireland Final in Thurles in 2013, a game that was sandwiched between the two epic senior finals in Croke Park in that never to be forgotten September.

“What made that victory so special was towards the end of the game, Clare youngsters of various ages, girls and boys, seemed to emerge from nowhere and begin lining the perimeter of the field, hurleys in hand, waiting for the game to end. There seemed to be thousands of them there and just as the final whistle sounded, they resembled a stream of locusts as they stormed onto the pitch, blotting out the Thurles turf.

“I can still recall the joy I felt and the confidence I had that the future of Clare hurling was secure. Two weeks later that future looked to be copperfastened when our young team brilliantly captured the MacCarthy Cup. That September we were the envy of every other hurling county in the land.

“It is in time of crisis that we are all most tested and the fact that, in these trying times, such quality people have put their heads above the parapet and are prepared to give the much-needed leadership, gives me hope once again for the future.”

Online Editors