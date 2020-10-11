| 5.8°C Dublin

We all need a bit of madness to help us through dark days

Colm O'Rourke

The GAA had played a stormer up to some recent finals, but then emotion took over

Ratoath captain Bryan McMahon collects the Keegan Cup after the Meath senior football final win over Gaeil Colmcille last Sunday. Photo: Brendan Moran Expand

The GAA beat the Government to the punch last week and put all club games into deep freeze. Hopefully there will be an escape before winter comes as many counties still have championship finals to play in various grades. Not only that, but a whole host of underage competitions also went south. These games give incredible pleasure to parents and grandparents as spectators as well as keeping young people fit in mind and body.

There has been much discussion over the last few days about whether or not the GAA was right to pull the plug. It is a pity that the decision could not have been delayed until this week and the word put out that whatever games were outstanding should be played over the weekend, even if it meant short notice and a raft of matches. Nobody would have complained. Anyway, it is all academic now.

Of course, the danger was that it would have meant more madness in various counties. Some seem amazed by the celebrations as if they never happened before. Naturally in a normal year there would be little remarks passed but this was different. The GAA had played a stormer up to some recent finals, but emotion took over. It would have taken a full Panzer division to keep the Dungannon Clarkes people off the pitch after they won their final in Tyrone. Drama heaped on drama - and after such a wait.