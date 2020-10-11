We all need a bit of madness to help us through dark days

The GAA beat the Government to the punch last week and put all club games into deep freeze. Hopefully there will be an escape before winter comes as many counties still have championship finals to play in various grades. Not only that, but a whole host of underage competitions also went south. These games give incredible pleasure to parents and grandparents as spectators as well as keeping young people fit in mind and body.

There has been much discussion over the last few days about whether or not the GAA was right to pull the plug. It is a pity that the decision could not have been delayed until this week and the word put out that whatever games were outstanding should be played over the weekend, even if it meant short notice and a raft of matches. Nobody would have complained. Anyway, it is all academic now.

Of course, the danger was that it would have meant more madness in various counties. Some seem amazed by the celebrations as if they never happened before. Naturally in a normal year there would be little remarks passed but this was different. The GAA had played a stormer up to some recent finals, but emotion took over. It would have taken a full Panzer division to keep the Dungannon Clarkes people off the pitch after they won their final in Tyrone. Drama heaped on drama - and after such a wait.

You can change the name of the club and county, the scenes were similar everywhere. Supporters show far more raw emotion when their own club wins a championship and that cannot be controlled. It is this form of lunacy that makes junior, intermediate and senior championship finals such wonderful occasions.

So after keeping a tight rein on clubs, the GAA at central and county board level lost control. All the planning in the world cannot stop this tide. John Lennon - the Beatle, not the corner forward - said that life is what happens when you're busy making other plans. Club supporters returned to living and gave the two fingers, unconsciously, to plans as soon as the final whistle went in every final. That is a special feeling.

To make things worse, there is always a clown who puts the whole lot up on social media so everyone can see how foolish normally sane people can become. So we had wild and joyous and wonderfully normal scenes from all over the country. In the past I argued that matches should be going ahead, that there was no link between the virus and GAA games. The same still applies to the games directly, but the after-match celebrations have caused a spike in some places. The GAA had no defence this time. Guilty as charged.

It would be a great shame if counties did not get to finish their championships. There must be acute disappointment in many places at this turn of events. The Taoiseach must be getting plenty of stick in his own house as his son Micheál is captain of the Nemo Rangers team who were due to play today. The conversation over dinner might be difficult.

Yet John Horan was faced with Hobson's choice. In other words, none. He knew if he did not make a move it would be dictated from elsewhere. The fall-out in terms of Covid-19 cases became undeniable. The young will nearly always get over it, others they pass it on to may not be so lucky.

The focus now shifts to the counties, with a full round of league matches starting next Saturday. The two All-Ireland under 20 semi-finals are on as well. The cream comes to the top and these matches involve Dublin v Tyrone and Kerry v Galway. Maybe it is a sign of the senior championship to come.

The lessons of the summer are fairly obvious and should be taken on board. An uninterrupted club scene is good for everyone and especially county players. You could see that with the joy in Ballymun. For all the gold bullion players like James McCarthy, Dean Rock, Philly McMahon and John Small have built up in Croke Park with Dublin, there was something extra special in doing it with their own.

They played like fresh men, not ones who had given their all and were mentally spent by the time the club championship came around. So the lesson is very clear, a type of split season is a great idea but it would be even better if the club championships were played in the first half of the year, followed by the inter-county. The planners will put it the other way around so even though county men will be back with their clubs, they will carry the baggage of war and will not be as fresh as this year.

This season was also different in that clubs had more players available than ever before. The American shuttle was closed off and students were not off on jaunts around Europe. Neither was there a wholesale shift to Australia, in fact the reverse happened in a lot of cases so clubs were at their very strongest. This was borne out by the quality of matches shown on TV so there is a market for some type of Sunday Game for about six months of the year.

Anyway, the wheel continues to turn and hopefully all counties will be able to take part. Things in Armagh, Fermanagh and Donegal among others are not great and it would not be a proper championship if all counties cannot participate. There is a risk that many with no chance won't just bother whether they are in or out. It is getting a bit like the Grand National, four or five contenders with the rest padding out the field and there won't be a Foinavon this or any year.

At least the playing field is being levelled a bit in terms of money with all counties being financed from central funds. It is the model of the future - Croke Park supplying funds and setting limits on the amount of money counties can spend on training. Of course, big sponsors could help some counties breach limits but this is a start in slowing down the runaway train.

There are a lot of people who may not see much point in the championship going ahead, but I am fed up every night hearing about the number of cases and the great concern being expressed by different experts on the way the trends are going. Most people like a break from bad news, even if it is there in the background all the time. Big club games showed us why the GAA is so important. We need hope, distraction and a bit of madness in our lives in the dark days that are coming, the sort that club finals brought even if it should have been tempered somewhat.

If we could get to Christmas with championship football and hurling every weekend it might help keep us half right and raise our spirits. We could then look forward with more confidence to next year. I have said it often, the Romans had bread and circuses, we have the GAA and nobody should ever doubt the positive mental benefits of a game - any sort of game.

Shelley wrote in 'Ode to the West Wind' that "if winter comes, can spring be far behind". The championship will help us through winter and then things will look a lot better.