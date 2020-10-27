Dungarvan have the option of not accepting the proposed suspensions and have until tomorrow to seek a hearing from the board's hearings committee (stock image)

Waterford GAA has moved to strip the Dungarvan club of their intermediate football title after it was established that a player lined out for them while awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test that subsequently came up positive.

Proposed suspensions have also been recommended for a number of club members by the Management Committee of Waterford GAA - which met late last week - over the club's handling of the incident.

Dungarvan beat Kill in the intermediate final earlier this month but the involvement of the player awaiting a Covid test result was against all public health and GAA guidelines. They apologised at the time for fielding the player in the circumstances, outlining in a statement that "errors (were) made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

"As a club, we wish to stress that the player involved was following the club's interpretation of the guidelines and advice at all times, did not attend any of the post-match celebrations, and was acting in good faith."

The proposed suspensions have been recommended under the GAA's Rule 7.2 (e) which governs misconduct deemed to have discredited the Association.

Dungarvan have the option of not accepting the proposed suspensions and have until tomorrow to seek a hearing from the board's hearings committee.

