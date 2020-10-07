Waterford GAA chiefs to examine Dungarvan Covid-19 saga tonight

The Covid-19 saga involving Dungarvan will now be examined by Waterford GAA chiefs tonight.

Controversy erupted over the weekend after it emerged that a Dungarvan player who featured in the Waterford intermediate football final subsequently received confirmation of a positive test for the virus.

The matter was broached last night at an online meeting of Waterford CCC, where it was agreed “following advice from Croke Park to refer the matter from the Intermediate Football Final of the positive Covid-19 case to a full meeting of the Management Executive of Waterford County Board.”

That meeting, also to be conducted online, takes place tonight and Waterford GAA “will not be in a position to make any further comment until after this meeting.”

Dungarvan issued a statement on Monday night following a review of the club’s handling of the case. According to that statement: “It has been identified that errors were made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines and the club wish to sincerely apologise for its mishandling of this situation.

"As a club we wish to stress that the player involved was following the club’s interpretation of the guidelines and advice at all times, did not attend any of the post-match celebrations, and was acting in good faith."

Dungarvan overcame Kill in the IFC final played at Walsh Park on Saturday. Waterford chairman Sean Michael O’Regan told Independent.ie earlier this week that the player had been tested prior to the game, "results came back on the Sunday, and in between he played the county final on the Saturday, which is disappointing."

