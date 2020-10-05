Waterford footballer featured in county intermediate final a day before positive Covid test

A Dungarvan footballer featured in the club's intermediate county final a day before his positive Covid-19 test. (stock photo)

Waterford GAA has been ensnared in Covid-19 controversy after a Dungarvan footballer played in a county intermediate final at the weekend, a day before receiving news of a positive test for the coronavirus.

Dungarvan confirmed the positive test last night and have suspended all club activity until Thursday.

The player's involvement in Dungarvan's IFC final victory over Kill, held at Walsh Park on Saturday afternoon, has prompted a wave of criticism on social media.

Waterford county board chairman Seán Michael O'Regan, interviewed on local radio station WLR, confirmed they were investigating the situation after becoming aware of the issue yesterday.

The WLR website quoted O’Regan as saying it was "extremely, extremely disappointing", adding: "Everybody has been exemplary up 'til now, everybody has done the right thing up to now, with going to matches, before matches and during the matches.

"And obviously in this specific case it hasn't happened and we're investigating, and Dungarvan GAA club are in talks with the HSE now and we’ll see where it takes us."

The chairman could not be contacted by Independent.ie at time of going to press.

A Dungarvan statement, issued via social media last night, revealed: "Dungarvan GAA Club has been made aware of a positive case of Covid-19. The player involved, and the club, are following all HSE guidelines.

"As per HSE guidelines all Dungarvan GAA activity including our lotto has been suspended until Thursday, and we advise if anyone has any concerns to contact the HSE or their GP directly."

