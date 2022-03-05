Waterford daring to dream as Cahill looks to deliver 'Liam' for Deise

Just over six months ago, Liam Cahill made the announcement that almost everyone in Waterford prayed for, but far fewer genuinely expected.

Dressing-room loyalty trumped love of county. Unfinished business prevailed over starting fresh.

In this battle of hearts and minds, the Ballingarry man and his trusted coach, Mikey Bevans, chose to stick with their adopted Déise rather than take a twist with their native Tipp.

Time will tell if this was his ‘sliding doors’ moment, but, for all the initial surprise and dismay in Tipperary, hurling neutrals grasp the logic behind what Cahill has termed as his “most difficult” decision in recent years.

Waterford on his watch carry the gait of a team going places. Close and all as they went under Derek McGrath, they now appear to have an even greater depth of resources – so much so that many view them as the squad most likely to topple Limerick in the short term.

Ballygunner’s All-Ireland breakthrough and Tadhg de Búrca’s seamless return from his second cruciate injury … both on the same February weekend, are two feel-good factors in a county striving to end a 63-year All-Ireland senior famine.

Read More

But even united armies, generals and foot-soldiers in perfect unison, face multiple pitfalls. Waterford will discover this over the next few hectic months as the Allianz League comes to a conclusion and is rapidly followed by the dog-eat-dog world of the Munster round-robin.

Which brings us to Tipperary. Tomorrow in Walsh Park, Waterford face their first league audition for the fast-approaching Munster SHC.

All the battles that have gone before – drawing in Dublin, routing Laois at home, escaping Antrim with a narrow victory – came against opposition from beyond the southern province.

That all changes now, facing arch-rivals in a precursor to their Easter Sunday Rising at the same venue on April 17. That backdrop, of itself, would ensure a level of fascination even before you factor in that if circumstances had been different, Cahill might be heading for the visitors’ dressing-room tomorrow.

Instead his former team-mate, Colm Bonnar, will do so. And by a delicious irony, Bonnar has spent most of his adult life living in Waterford.

Shane McGrath also shared a Tipp dressing-room with Cahill – albeit relatively briefly, in 2007, when the latter was recalled from the inter-county wilderness by ‘Babs’ Keating.

“Ah, it was a crazy year between one thing and another and Liam wasn’t involved all the time either,” McGrath recalls. “Everyone knows him at his best from the late ’90s, particularly when he got the All-Star.

“My memory of playing with him, I wouldn’t have too many … but he’s a great character around the dressing-room, good craic. Obviously he was very naturally gifted. Nowadays, in comparison to some modern players, in his pomp he would have been up there with most of them.”

Safe to say, Cahill’s own playing career burned brightest at the beginning. He won his All-Star as a teenage rookie in ’96. A year later he came off the bench to kick Tipp’s second goal in their All-Ireland defeat to Clare. He finally got his Celtic Cross in 2001, albeit as a non-playing sub in the final.

He is now 44 and already his achievements on the line appear to have eclipsed all that. He has been pivotal to two All-Ireland minor triumphs – as a selector in ’07 and manager in ’16. He then led Tipp to All-Ireland U-21 glory in 2018; and that same year he was strongly linked with the senior role vacated by Michael Ryan until Liam Sheedy re-emerged for a second coming that delivered Liam MacCarthy at the first attempt.

Not that Cahill stood around feeling sorry for himself. In 2019 he masterminded his third All-Ireland for Tipp, at U-20 level. His time for senior elevation had come – elsewhere – and in his first two Covid-disrupted seasons he has sparked a spectacular revival, leading Waterford to the 2020 All-Ireland final and last year’s semi-final.

The Limerick juggernaut may have flattened them both days, but Shane McGrath wasn’t that surprised to see him spurn Tipp’s advances last August.

“When someone like Liam Sheedy said he wanted the job (in 2018), a lot of people were going, ‘Right, Liam Sheedy is the man,’ … and he goes and wins the All-Ireland in ’19,” the midfield star-turned-RTÉ pundit explains.

“Liam Cahill would be a very proud man and has a fantastic record with Tipp teams over the last number of years; he has brought a lot of guys onto a level maybe that they wouldn’t have got to.

"So, when he maybe got refused the post the first time around, that’s obviously going to hurt a small bit too … that’s the way it is in life.

“The other reason, for me, is Liam Cahill has a serious bunch of players down in Waterford. And while people from Tipp might say, ‘Oh, he turned down his own county’, etc, etc … I mean, he’s put a lot of work in with the Waterford lads. They’ve massive respect for him.

“Tadhg de Búrca is after getting a couple of games in. The Ballygunner lads are going to come back on a high.

"The whole of Waterford is on a high. And I think Liam and Mikey Bevans know, if there’s a time for Waterford to push on and finally get the holy grail, this could be the bunch, and he’s probably the manager.”

That view is echoed by Kieran O’Connor – match commentator on local radio station WLR. “There’s something special in the air with this guy, and the lads have reciprocated,” says O’Connor.

“We’re not getting carried away with ourselves, but he’s the crucial cog. And I’ve never seen a panel as bonded. Derek (McGrath) had that. But he has the players to back up what he wants as well.

“Liam staying was one thing, but Tadhg coming back then was the other big one … he’s our Paul McGrath, he’s our Roy Keane, he’s our Paul O’Connell.”

But what does that make Cahill?

“The best compliment I can give a Tipp man … he’s so like Brian Cody,” says O’Connor. “He’s no-nonsense; he’s kind of old-fashioned in his principles and yet up with the latest modern technology.”

He has surrounded himself with trusted backroom expertise, while Waterford legend Tony Browne has joined Stephen Frampton as a selector this year. But ultimately, according to O’Connor, what’s key is that the players have bought into Cahill.

No matter what All-Stars or underage medals you possess, it all boils down to what he sees on the pitch, namely “complete effort and commitment. And if you’re not (showing that), you won’t be there with him.”

Cahill has never shirked big decisions – one of his first acts in Waterford was to drop Noel Connors and Maurice Shanahan – but the biggest of all came last August.

“I fully understand that this decision will please some but deeply disappoint many others,” he admitted. “I have never made a secret of my desire to one day manage my native county and that ambition remains intact.”

When or even if that ever materialises, who knows. Tipp probably won’t lack candidates; look at how Darragh Egan has hit the ground running in Wexford.

As he explained at the time, Cahill stayed with Waterford because he and Bevans had a sense of “unfinished business”.

“What a display of faith for that group,” says McGrath while, O’Connor concludes: “The players know that he’s backed them; now they’ve to do it for him. And they are.”