Waterford daring to dream as Cahill looks to deliver 'Liam' for Deise

Waterford boss shunned Tipp’s advances last August. A case of head ruling the heart ... or will his native Premier prove him wrong both tomorrow and beyond?

Could Liam Cahill be the man to end the 63-year wait for an All-Ireland Senior Hurling title in Waterford? Photo: Sportsfile Expand
Could Liam Cahill be the man to end the 63-year wait for an All-Ireland Senior Hurling title in Waterford? Photo: Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Just over six months ago, Liam Cahill made the announcement that almost everyone in Waterford prayed for, but far fewer genuinely expected.

Dressing-room loyalty trumped love of county. Unfinished business prevailed over starting fresh.

