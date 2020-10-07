Waterford county board confirm investigation into Dungarvan Covid-19 saga

WATERFORD county board chiefs have launched an investigation into the Covid-19 controversy involving Dungarvan GAA Club.

A terse statement issued on Waterford’s social media channels tonight confirmed this latest development.

“The Management Executive of Waterford County Board at an online meeting tonight Wednesday, October 7th agreed to carry out an investigation into the matter from the Intermediate Football Final of the positive Covid-19 case. Waterford GAA will not be in a position to make any further comment on the matter until the process has concluded,” the statement read.

It emerged over the weekend that a Dungarvan player who featured in the Waterford intermediate football final subsequently received confirmation of a positive test for the virus.

An online meeting of the Waterford CCC, on Tuesday night, agreed “following advice from Croke Park” to refer the matter to the county’s board’s executive.

Read More

Dungarvan had earlier issued a statement on Monday night following a review of the club’s handling of the case. According to that statement, “it has been identified that errors were made by the club in the interpretation of the Covid-19 guidelines and the club wish to sincerely apologise for its mishandling of this situation.

“As a club we wish to stress that the player involved was following the club’s interpretation of the guidelines and advice at all times, did not attend any of the post-match celebrations, and was acting in good faith.”

Dungarvan overcame Kill in the IFC final played at Walsh Park on Saturday. Waterford chairman Sean Michael O’Regan told Independent.ie earlier this week that the player had been tested prior to the game, “results came back on the Sunday, and in between he played the county final on the Saturday, which is disappointing.”

Online Editors