The hurling championship just keeps on giving. It’s feels like the embers have barely cooled on last Saturday and already we’re looking forward to another epic weekend. We’re spoiled.

For Waterford, that first-half display in Thurles against Galway was frightening, one – it must be said – not many in the county saw coming.

Obviously, great credit deservedly goes to Liam Cahill and his management team. But more importantly, to his players, who were exceptional.

Naturally, we were all expecting a Galway backlash after the Dublin defeat, but it never came. Or when it did, it was marginally too little and slightly too late.

Instead, we had a sort of Waterford backlash; one of speed, skill and high energy – features of their play that established the tone of the game.

You can’t underestimate the value of having played a match the previous week, even if it was against lesser opposition.

Throw in, too, the value of having to go through the rigmarole of closing out that game with Laois after coming under pressure.

The focus turns now to Waterford against Tipp ton Saturday in Cork and, specifically, how Waterford cope with playing three weeks in a row.

It’s only a small thing. But playing in different venues, not having to go back to the same ground three weeks on the spin, will be a help.

Liam Cahill has used his panel wisely over the three games. That will make a difference too.

Waterford’s players will be buzzing all week. And sometimes the quick turnover, rather than having to bring yourself back down and then build yourself back up again, is a better way to go into battle again.

But this fixture is the perfect draw for Waterford to focus the minds, to prepare for what has historically been a tough assignment.

If Waterford avoided the anticipated backlash from Galway, it won’t happen two weeks in a row.

Liam Sheedy will have his players fully tuned in now.

They lost to Limerick – no shame in that – and had a period of dominance in that first half that he can use as a psychological block to build on.

Similarly, Sheedy can draw from the experience of 2019; the low of that Munster final defeat before building his team back up into All-Ireland champions.

Forget the Liam versus Liam narrative. Neither manager will be drawn into that sort of nonsense. That’s media hype. Supporter talk.

Both will be too busy anyway, ensuring their squads are ready for a fresh battle, aiming for a more consistent performance, minus the lulls.

Sheedy and Cahill will be banging a similar drum to their players all week. They’ll hammer home that their first-half performance in their most recent matches was good enough to beat anybody.

And the simple equation is that if either team can replicate that level for the best part of the game, they’ll be more than good enough to claim that All-Ireland semi-final spot.





When you strip down that Munster final, Tipp were awesome in that first half. They played some scintillating hurling. Absolute top-drawer stuff.

You just wonder whether Sheedy will go with similar match-ups, like Michael Breen tracking Calum Lyons as he did Kyle Hayes.

Will Sheedy employ Dan McCormack to curtail the influence of Jamie Barron?

Marking Cian Lynch the last day will have toughened the mind for the battle ahead with Barron, who was in devastating form last week.

Again, it’s key for Waterford that he sees out the game here.

I’d expect Tipperary to go after Waterford’s defence in a more direct, focused way than Galway did last week. They obviously have the players to do it in Forde, Bubbles, Jake Morris, Callanan and Noel McGrath.

Will Sheedy bring John McGrath back into the fold?

I suspect he’ll be reluctant to start all his elder statesmen, holding one or two for the second half; when calm, experienced heads are essential.

Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of Mark Kehoe, Willie Connors, Paddy Cadell or Robert Byrne offering more legs from the start.

Perhaps Alan Flynn will be redeployed in defence, because the match-ups are key.

Just as important is how Tipp defend Waterford’s powerful waves of running, particularly in the second half, when bodies fail and minds tire.

Cathal Barrett on Dessie Hutchinson will be another intriguing duel.

As will how Tipp go about handling Austin Gleeson.

He’s in incredible form. And he offers so much to Waterford up front, particularly in that free role.

He pops up everywhere, asking so many different questions of any defence.

Interesting, too, is the unavoidable fact that this Tipp team has had the Indian sign over Waterford for most of the past decade.

One draw and seven defeats in the last eight meetings, going back to the 2008 All-Ireland semi-final, doesn’t make for pretty reading.

From a Waterford point of view, it needs to be put to bed soon. Preferably now.

If they can bring the same energy as last week and the back-up of a lively bench, I think it will be just enough to get them there.

Waterford to win.

For Cork and Dublin, it’s a repeat of last year in the same venue – one that hasn’t been kind to Dublin in the past.

Naturally, Dublin need to get Eoghan O’Donnell back on to the pitch but generally speaking, they’ll have more options at their disposal with the close Covid contacts available again.

Last week was a huge hurdle for Cork to jump. And when they reflect on the year, how important might that save by Patrick Collins from Tony Kelly prove?

By beating Clare, this championship could open up for them.

If they beat Dublin, they’ll surely hope Waterford win the early fixture so they can avoid Limerick in the semi-final.

For me, I think that if Cork get into Croke Park, with all that pace they’ll become genuine challengers.

What’s vital for Dublin is how they deal with Cork’s incredible speed up front. And whether they push up on Mark Coleman, who played a played a huge role in that victory last year from that sweeper role.

Dublin are much better balanced for this game that they were last November, when Chris Crummey played at full-forward for large stages of the game and Liam Rushe didn’t start.

Cork can’t be complacent, as Galway found out to their detriment.

That half-forward line of Crummey, Danny Sutcliffe and Donal Burke are the key for Dublin.

But if the Rebels are at it from the start, I’d fully expect them to win this match.