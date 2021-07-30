| 16°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Waterford can seize chance to set Tipp record straight in championship that keeps on giving

John Mullane

Sheedy and Cahill will be banging a similar drum. They’ll hammer home that their first-half performances in their most recent matches was good enough to beat anybody’

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway during the All-Ireland SHC Qualifier at Semple Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway during the All-Ireland SHC Qualifier at Semple Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway during the All-Ireland SHC Qualifier at Semple Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford in action against Darren Morrissey of Galway during the All-Ireland SHC Qualifier at Semple Stadium. Photo: Sportsfile

The hurling championship just keeps on giving. It’s feels like the embers have barely cooled on last Saturday and already we’re looking forward to another epic weekend. We’re spoiled.

For Waterford, that first-half display in Thurles against Galway was frightening, one – it must be said – not many in the county saw coming.

Obviously, great credit deservedly goes to Liam Cahill and his management team. But more importantly, to his players, who were exceptional.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy