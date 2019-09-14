IT was a big day for GAA supporters - and an even bigger one for those from Ireland's fair city.

IT was a big day for GAA supporters - and an even bigger one for those from Ireland's fair city.

WATCH: 'We'll never see it again' - Fans react as Dublin makes All-Ireland history with five-in-a-row

Independent.ie took to the streets to speak with fans after Dublin made history when their drive for five dream became reality at Croke park this evening.

One Kerry supporter said "we were bet bad" and another said the team will be back again.

While some Dubs called for six-in-a-row - and others said "we'll never see it again".

"It's absolutely incredible, we're over the moon," the Dublin fan said.

"We played against 16 men because Kerry had the referee."

Online Editors