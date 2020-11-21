WATCH: Tipperary's Cathal Barrett gives heartwarming message of support to brave Róisín Price (9) in cancer battle

It may have been a bad day on the pitch for Cathal Barrett but in the eyes of Róisín Price, the Tipperary corner-back will always be a winner.

The brave nine-year-old has been battling Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) since February 2015 and made headlines during the week with her family’s appeal for club and county shirts from all over the country to cheer Róisín up during her treatment.

Over 70 shirts have been donated so far including many signed inter-county shirts and Barrett was quick to add his support by wearing a special pair of shorts with Róisín’s name emblazoned on them for today’s All-Ireland quarter-final with Galway.

“I’m just sending you my support and wishing you the very best in your battle. I’ve no doubt you’ll be fine and you’re a great inspiration. We’re all thinking of you in Tipperary,” Barrett said in a video he sent to the young GAA fan..

“I’m delighted to hear that you’ve got all your jerseys from every county and hopefully you’ll cherish them as much as we cherish the ones we wear on our backs.

“To show my own support I’m going to wear these togs against Galway so I’m going to be representing you out on the field. Wishing you all the very best and keep up the good fight.”

Unfortunately for Barrett, a booking in each half meant that he saw red as his team’s reign as All-Ireland champions came to an end but some things are more important than sport and his heart-warming gesture will have been applauded by GAA fans across the nation.

If anyone wants to help Róisín in her fight, a GoFundMe page, 'Roisin's Relentless Fight', has been set up by her family with over €14,000 already raised to help pay for her treatment.

