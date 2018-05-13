Watch: Joe Brolly in stitches as Conor Moore rips the Derryman, Colm O'Rourke, Ger Loughnane and Davy Fitz to shreds
Talented mimic Conor Moore was at his side-splitting best as he made an appearance on the first Sunday Game of the 2018 season.
Joe Brolly was first in the firing line and the 1993 All-Ireland winner seemed to thoroughly enjoy Moore's depiction of him.
Colm O'Rourke was next up and the Meath man watched on as Moore gave him a ribbing over his call for Dublin to be split in two.
His impersonation of a tight-lipped Davy Fitzgerald and passionate Ger Loughane were terrific... riiiiiight!
Watch below:
The irrepressible @ConorSketches does his finest impressions of @joebrolly1993, Colm O'Rourke, Davy Fitzgerald and Ger Loughnane in studio pic.twitter.com/9iYJ3QwWXs— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) May 13, 2018
