Sunday 13 May 2018

Watch: Joe Brolly in stitches as Conor Moore rips the Derryman, Colm O'Rourke, Ger Loughnane and Davy Fitz to shreds

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Talented mimic Conor Moore was at his side-splitting best as he made an appearance on the first Sunday Game of the 2018 season.

Joe Brolly was first in the firing line and the 1993 All-Ireland winner seemed to thoroughly enjoy Moore's depiction of him.

Colm O'Rourke was next up and the Meath man watched on as Moore gave him a ribbing over his call for Dublin to be split in two.

His impersonation of a tight-lipped Davy Fitzgerald and passionate Ger Loughane were terrific... riiiiiight!

Watch below:

Online Editors

