Dublin's famous Five Lamps were lit up all in blue last night to celebrate the team's historic fifth All-Ireland title in a row.

WATCH: Fifth of Five Lamps lit to celebrate Dublin's All-Ireland success

Yesterday the Boys in Blue went where no other senior men's GAA team has gone when they claimed Sam Maguire after defeating rivals Kerry by 1-18 to 0-15 at Croke Park.

And Dublin's Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe was on hand on Amien Street to light the lamps.

"No voice left, but Five Lamps lit," he said.

