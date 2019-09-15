Sport GAA

Sunday 15 September 2019

WATCH: Fifth of Five Lamps lit to celebrate Dublin's All-Ireland success

Five lamps. Lord Mayor/Twitter
Five lamps. Lord Mayor/Twitter
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Dublin's famous Five Lamps were lit up all in blue last night to celebrate the team's historic fifth All-Ireland title in a row.

Yesterday the Boys in Blue went where no other senior men's GAA team has gone when they claimed Sam Maguire after defeating rivals Kerry by 1-18 to 0-15 at Croke Park.

And Dublin's Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe was on hand on Amien Street to light the lamps.

"No voice left, but Five Lamps lit," he said.

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Selection dilemma for Dublin and All-Ireland ladies football final preview

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Also in Sport