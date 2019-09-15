WATCH: Fifth of Five Lamps lit to celebrate Dublin's All-Ireland success
Dublin's famous Five Lamps were lit up all in blue last night to celebrate the team's historic fifth All-Ireland title in a row.
Yesterday the Boys in Blue went where no other senior men's GAA team has gone when they claimed Sam Maguire after defeating rivals Kerry by 1-18 to 0-15 at Croke Park.
And Dublin's Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe was on hand on Amien Street to light the lamps.
"No voice left, but Five Lamps lit," he said.
No voice left but five lamps lit!! #UpTheDubs #5inarow— Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) September 14, 2019
@PaulMcauliffe @DubCityCouncil @events_DCC pic.twitter.com/mXNayiFIIo
