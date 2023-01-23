Walsh Cup final moved from Croke Park as Wexford and Galway agree to merge decider with Hurling League clash on February 4

Wexford and Galway will battle it out for the Walsh Cup and Allianz Hurling League points on February 4

The Walsh Cup final will not take place in Croke Park this Saturday, as originally planned, after Wexford and Galway agreed to double it up with their Allianz Hurling League opener on February 4.

The counties were already destined to meet under the new Chadwicks Wexford Park floodlights on Saturday week (5pm), before weekend results confirmed another showdown in Leinster GAA’s pre-season tournament.

The game was originally pencilled in for GAA Headquarters this Saturday, as a curtain-raiser to the NFL Division 2 meeting of Dublin and Kildare.

But once the final pairing became known, it’s understood that Wexford were keen on doubling up their looming league clash as the Walsh Cup decider – and agreement has now been reached.

It means that the Croke Park surface, so heavily criticised after Sunday’s All-Ireland club finals, will at least be spared another double-header six days later.

In the event that the Wexford/Galway game finishes in deadlock, the league points will be shared but a penalty shootout will then take place to see which county goes home with the cup.