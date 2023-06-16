‘Vilified’ referee from Ciarán Archer incident weighs up his future

The referee who sent off former Dublin underage football star Ciarán Archer, resulting in a proposed 96-week ban for the player which was subsequently overturned by a hearings committee, has said he is weighing up his future contribution to GAA in the county after being “vilified” over the incident.

Danny Harrington, an experienced referee and a member of CCC2 that runs juvenile affairs in the county, has told independent.ie how he suffered “rib damage” as a result of the contact involved and was prescribed strong anti-inflammatories and given a 10-day certificate by a doctor to stay off work to allow him to recuperate.

Archer was sent off while playing for St Maurs against Scoil Uí Chonaill in a league game in Rush, Co Dublin in early May. Harrington reported him for “assault” because, he said, there was no other definition in the rulebook to cover his version of what happened.

Video evidence used by St Maurs helped to clear their player and Harrington has said the decision taken by the Dublin hearings committee was their “prerogative”, adding he had “no animosity towards St Maurs or Ciarán Archer”.

But Harrington points to the existence of another video, taken from the other side of the field by Scoil Uí Chonaill, and how it shows there was contact involved and that the various disciplinary bodies had access to this.

Harrington has decided to give his side of the story now because of the silence he has been met with since and the trust he has lost in the system that he has advocated for so strongly.

In response, St Maurs said: “Ciarán and St Maurs are satisfied with the notification of a decision arising from the hearing received from the competitions control committee (CCC), which stated that the CCC, having reviewed the video evidence, recommended to the hearing committee that Ciarán be exonerated.”

Read the full exclusive interview on Saturday on independent.ie