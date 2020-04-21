| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Veteran GAA stars could see careers cut short due to Covid crisis

Stephen Cluxton. Pic: Sportsfile Expand

Close

Stephen Cluxton. Pic: Sportsfile

Stephen Cluxton. Pic: Sportsfile

SPORTSFILE

Stephen Cluxton. Pic: Sportsfile

Frank Roche Email

Those doomsday predictions of a year without Sam or Liam have brought into stark focus one deflating possibility - that a galaxy of inter-county stars may have donned their county jersey for the final time, without any of the fanfare they deserve.

Coaxed into premature retirement by Covid-19.

This could happen of their own volition; or by edict of a manager who cannot wait any longer to overhaul an ageing squad.

Related Content