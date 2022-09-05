Vancouver GAA club JP Ryan’s land inaugural Canadian Championship

History was created in Toronto yesterday when the JP Ryan's Hurling Club claimed the inaugural running of the Canadian National Championship.

The Vancouver club edged out a titanic battle with city rivals Cú Chulainns to get their hands on the senior spoils, 0-14 to 1-10, while there was a fitting moment at the finale as two Galway clubmen from different generations rubbed shoulders.

Athenry native Brendan King has been a resident in Toronto since the 1960s and he watched on with great pride as Athenry clubmate Ian O'Shea led the JP Ryan's defence from full-back, where he kept tabs on former Cork star Brian Turnbull.

JP Ryan's also took the intermediate crown when getting the better of Toronto side Na Piarsaigh, 4-11 to 3-7, in what was an historic weekend for the Vancouver club.

JP Ryan's had some hurling legends in attendance at one of their final training sessions last week with Brendan Cummins, Eddie Brennan and Ciarán Carey putting them through their paces and it clearly paid dividends.