Unlike the Premier League, which is a paragon of corporate insincerity, the GAA is in a strong position of trust

Joe Brolly

The GAA did the right thing at the right time and is emerging from the pandemic stronger

Tadhg Mác Cárthaigh of Ardclough GAA during his training session on his own next to the club grounds. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

The Zombie Apocalypse didn't materialise. In March, we were like the US marines in the opening scene of Saving Private Ryan, rumbling towards the Normandy beaches in their landing crafts, fearing death would come for them at any second. Unlike those poor souls on D Day, many people are beginning to feel that we arrived on the beaches and the Germans were never there at all.

In the UK there is a vibrant coronabollocks constituency, on and off line, spearheaded by the likes of Peter Hitchens ("Britain has been infected by . . . a bad case of madness"). As though reality had been manipulated, and that the coronavirus panic was a sort of con job.

In that early panic, we embraced the lockdown north and south and for me, we were right to do so. The science was stark and terrifying, and if we are in any doubt about what might have happened, we can look across the Irish Sea and see England being ravaged under what might be the most inept government in modern political history. Having got Brexit done, the virus has done them over and it has been pitiful watching their daily attempts to present it as the greatest triumph since beating the West Germans in 1966.

