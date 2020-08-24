The will to stage an inter-county championship has gathered strong momentum over the last number of days.

After the setback of new behind-closed-doors guidelines laid out by the Government last Tuesday, the prospect of a championship being shelved, on the basis that even the gates from 100 or so supporters could make a difference to some counties in the months ahead, intensified.

But a fresh resolve to press ahead with plans became clear at a meeting of county chairpersons on Thursday when they were informed that money would be borrowed centrally and distributed to counties to shore up deficits that some predict will be in the order of €400,000 to €500,000.

Adding weight to what was said on that call, John Horan then stressed in a weekend radio interview the importance of a championship to the country. With the long evenings kicking in, the president figured the people would need a bit of live sport, something current to help them get them through it and the Association “wouldn’t be found wanting.”

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin echoed that view, giving words to the belief that the Government wanted a championship to take place as a “symbol that a country is fighting this virus, that it’s not going to surrender to it”.

He should be aware that staging even an abbreviated championship will come at a cost and with the gates new depleted, bottom lines will be hard to meet until there is financial assistance. Now that the will has been firmly established, the way will take centre stage.

Horan stated on Sunday that counties “shut down” by the virus would have to “step aside” because of the tightly compressed nature of the fixtures. With the decision to finish the football leagues, the provincial championships will effectively be played on a week-to-week basis with a few exceptions in Connacht and Munster where the numbers are smaller. Hurling will also demand strict adherence to the schedule because of qualifiers.

Naturally, it has invoked some reaction about counties being left behind, the potential for some to conceal virus cases and the worth of a championship if Dublin had restrictions imposed similar to Kildare, Laois and Offaly and the team couldn’t move out of the capital.

But if the championship is so important that “it speaks to us as a nation,” as the Taoiseach put it, could a county team be exempted from lockdown and allowed to move?

It should be remembered that the vast majority of the participants wanted a same-year end to the championship, according to a Gaelic Players Association survey, thus the December 19 conclusion for the All-Ireland football final.

In all likelihood, it will be a championship behind closed doors. And it changes the conversations, and perhaps decisions, around venues in the months ahead.

When the playing of an autumn/winter championship became apparent, it appeared that centralised venues would be preferred on the basis that they could allow more supporters in to watch the games in a safe environment.

Croke Park was an obvious choice for some of the biggest games where profiling suggested that at two-metre social distancing, 7,000 could be accommodated but at one-metre it was upwards of 21,000.

But that was a conversation for a different time with different circumstances. The 200 capacity for sports fixtures has not lifted to 500 and they are now the preserve of the participants, officials and media only.

That’s not likely to change much, if at all in the coming months, as the National Public Health Emergency team (NPHET) focuses on limiting interactions, pointing to concern over congregation before and after and travel to and from games as areas for virus transmission.

So Croke Park and centralised venues should become less important. Donegal were drawn out first for their Ulster quarter-final with Tyrone but because of capacity that looked set for a move. Now that the crowd is less relevant, should the home draw not be honoured and the game fixed for Ballybofey?

Westmeath might have been heading down the road to Tullamore to play All-Ireland champions Dublin but what is to stop that taking place in Mullingar now, if the limits on crowds don’t rise above 500?

Economics also matter and venues that limit travel and a need for overnight accommodation should be paramount.

All-Ireland hurling semi-finals in Croke Park? No need this time, not with Thurles a fulcrum for the likely participants. Ditto the football semi-finals. Ulster play Leinster to realign the draw with 2017 and an equidistant venue for that clash of champions would be Kingspan Breffni Park or even Clones.

What a challenge, on the first week in December, that would be for the presumptive Leinster champions Dublin to go to such a citadel of Ulster football as St Tiernach’s Park with their title on the line.

All-Ireland finals should remain in Croke Park but otherwise with venues the old orthodoxy should not apply.