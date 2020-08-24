| 14.1°C Dublin

Unless limits on crowds rise above 500, the old orthodoxy on Championship venues should not apply

Colm Keys

Inter-county GAA action is set to return to Croke Park (pictured) on the weekend of October 17/18 when Dublin and Meath are pencilled in for a NFL Division 1 clash. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

The will to stage an inter-county championship has gathered strong momentum over the last number of days.

After the setback of new behind-closed-doors guidelines laid out by the Government last Tuesday, the prospect of a championship being shelved, on the basis that even the gates from 100 or so supporters could make a difference to some counties in the months ahead, intensified.

But a fresh resolve to press ahead with plans became clear at a meeting of county chairpersons on Thursday when they were informed that money would be borrowed centrally and distributed to counties to shore up deficits that some predict will be in the order of €400,000 to €500,000.

