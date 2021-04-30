Unfinished business has left house of cards for GAA

Blending the outstanding 2020 underage competitions with the county finals left over from last year and mixing them in with the scheduled 2021 competitions has all the complications and treachery of building a house of cards in the coming weeks.

The paths are so narrow and the Venn diagrams so many that those charged with finding the best solutions may find themselves trying to negotiate a maze.

The Government’s confirmation that teams can resume training in pods of 15 from Monday, May 10 with games returning on Monday, June 7 doesn’t change much from a fixtures context.

What is certain is that none of the outstanding underage competitions from 2020 will start before the end of June because of the Leaving Cert that will occupy both minors and U-20s involved in the outstanding games. Allowing for at least two weeks’ preparation with challenge games puts any potential start into July.

The month of July was always going to be knotted and complicated for fixtures with overlaps between club and county and 2020 and 2021 leaving nothing straightforward.

At best, it’s still a bit of guesswork at this stage, leaving the certainty that managers and players will be craving around these fixtures almost impossible to deliver.

As it stands, the four weeks between May 10 and June 7 are for training only in pods of 15 which would rule out any prospect of challenge games.

At most, it will take five weekends to complete both 2020 minor championships, four if Offaly don’t win both Leinster finals that they are contesting. Offaly have two dual players, including football captain Cormac Egan.

The minor and U-20 hurling championships are the easiest to complete and should take no more than two concurrent weekends.

Limerick and Galway face off in one All-Ireland minor semi-final which can be played on the same weekend as the Leinster minor final between Kilkenny and Offaly with the winners meeting in an All-Ireland final.

Cork are awaiting the outcome of the Leinster final between Galway and Dublin to see who their All-Ireland U-20 final opponents are with two weeks again the time-frame.

The Ulster minor championship is only at semi-final stage and with Monaghan involved that makes it a little more complicated.

Read More

Teams from the Six Counties can get games under way next month but Monaghan’s presence, in light of the restriction on games until June 7, prevents progress.

Meath and Offaly meet in the Leinster minor football final, while Kerry and Roscommon are already at semi-final stage of the minor competition.

The question of when the 2021 competitions commence is the Central Competition Controls Committee’s (CCCC) big conundrum.

It will take six weeks to run off an U-20 football championship and the desire would be to have that completed by mid August to release all players at that level back to their clubs.

That’s provided the GAA opts for a summer window for this competition. Time is against them because of all the other balls in play.

With some of the 2020 minors good enough to make 2021 U-20 teams there is a potential overlap but in such a tight time-frame, how much flexibility can be allowed for those players?

Some accommodation may be made by playing games midweek and at weekends in that scenario.

Egan, for one, has already played minor football and hurling for Offaly on the same weekend last autumn.

Some minor managers have already stated how they feel it would be unfair to start the 2021 competition straight after the 2020 competition and have called for the 2021 competition to be pushed back until later in the year to allow better more time for preparation.

The completion of a number of outstanding 2020 club championship games is also in the mix and dates for these, especially at senior level where there are 11 finals between hurling and football, will be dependent chiefly on when the relevant county teams make their championship exit.

That will begin happening from the end of June but any competing club would want to have their players together for at least two weeks to prepare for such an important game.

Players involved with county teams that have extended U-20 runs could also push these games back.

Offaly, Kildare, Laois and Meath still have hurling finals to complete while Cork, Donegal, Waterford, Carlow Laois and Longford are among those with senior football finals.

In February, director-general Tom Ryan admitted the failure to complete these games – the GAA pulled all club activity after the first weekend of October because of excessive gatherings at games and post-match celebrations – was “a matter of real regret. I regret also that this was largely our own fault,” he said.

The Government has also pledged to look at a number of live pilot outdoor events with crowds “to inform the safe reopening of these activities and events when the public health situation allows.”

A likely testing ground for the GAA will be championship games and a potential Leinster hurling final in Croke Park could be a perfect dry run.

Provincials finals at the end of the month and All-Ireland semi-finals and finals in August could see some crowds return if the pilots are successful and are shown to have been conducted in a safe manner.