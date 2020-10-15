Uncertainty grows over inter-county games as GPA ask players if they want season to proceed

Inter-county football and hurling is set to resume this weekend. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

THE Gaelic Players Association is asking its membership if they want the inter-county season to proceed amid mounting concern over the deteriorating Covid-19 situation on the entire island of Ireland.

Since Tuesday the GPA has been canvassing members for their views on the planned resumption of the Allianz Football League this weekend and the senior football and hurling championships two weeks later.

The survey is set to close this evening after a 48-hour window, and then Paul Flynn’s executive will assess the data and decide on its next move.

Independent.ie understands that the GPA is "deeply concerned" about the players’ welfare at this stage, especially in light of recent developments both in the six counties and south of the border.

However, the canvas may also provide greater clarity on how players view the balancing act between their physical welfare and that of their families and close contacts, versus their emotional welfare and the desire of many players to play the scheduled programme of games.

Specifically, players have been asked if their county board is effectively implementing the Covid-19 inter-county "return to play protocols" to ensure a safe training/playing environment.

If not, they are asked to indicate what specific changes are required.

Their opinion is then sought on whether they (1) want the season to proceed; (2) want to play only if the implementation of Covid-19 protocols is improved; or (3) do not want the season to proceed.

Players are also asked if, presuming the Covid-19 situation "continues to deteriorate", they would support the GPA’s National Executive Committee (NEC) making a decision on their behalf about the continuation of the season.

Meanwhile, Dublin footballers are heading back to their new ‘second home’ – Portlaoise – for the opening defence of their Leinster and All-Ireland crowns.

But it’s a different story in hurling with all four Leinster SHC games set to go ahead in Croke Park.

The Leinster Council today announced venue details for its upcoming programme of senior football and hurling fixtures, albeit against a backdrop of a worsening second coronavirus wave and increasing concerns over how this will impact on the viability of this year’s championship.

And, as widely expected, Dublin’s SFC quarter-final against Westmeath has been pencilled in for MW Hire O’Moore Park on Saturday, November 7. The match is due to be broadcast by Sky at 6.15, and the necessity for floodlights made Portlaoise the obvious venue choice.

Croke Park hasn’t staged Dublin’s championship opener since 2015. The following year they played Laois in Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park, but all subsequent provincial quarter-finals (Carlow in ’17, Wicklow in ’18 and Louth last year) were played at Laois GAA headquarters.

This year’s return trip to Portlaoise – virus permitting - will be very different given that it will be played behind closed doors, depriving the midland town of the economic boost that comes with an influx of several thousand Dubs from the capital.

Likewise, there will be no fans allowed for the first round games on November 1 when Wexford host Wicklow at Chadwicks Wexford Park, Louth and Longford travel to neutral TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar, and Offaly play Carlow at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park.

LEINSTER SHC – Sat Oct 24, quarter-final: Laois v Dublin, Croke Park (6.0 Sky). Sat Oct 31, semi-finals: Laois/Dublin v Kilkenny, Croke Park (3.45); Wexford v Galway, Croke Park (6.15 RTÉ). Sat Nov 14, final: Laois/Dublin/Kilkenny v Wexford/Galway, Croke Park (6.15 RTÉ).

LEINSTER SFC – Sun Nov 1, Rd 1: Wexford v Wicklow, Wexford Park (1.30); Offaly v Carlow, Tullamore (1.30); Louth v Longford, Mullingar (1.30). Sat Nov 7, quarter-final: Westmeath v Dublin, Portlaoise (6.15 Sky). Sun Nov 8, quarter-finals: Wexford/Wicklow v Meath, Wexford Park or Aughrim (1.30); Offaly/Carlow v Kildare, Portlaoise (5.30); Louth/Longford v Laois, Tullamore or Longford (1.30). Sat Nov 15, semi-finals: Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Offaly/Carlow/Kildare, Croke Park (time TBC); Louth/Longford/Laois v Westmeath/Dublin, Croke Park (time TBC). Sat Nov 21, final: Croke Park (6.15 or 7.0 RTÉ).

