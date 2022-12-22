Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy calls for changes to ‘overly bureaucratic and too adversarial’ GAA disciplinary system

The GAA's disciplinary system sets a standard that resembles a court of law too much which should not be the case for an amateur sport, the Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy has stated in his annual report to next month's provincial convention.

McAvoy writes that the system was "tested like never before in 2022" and questions the merit of giving so many opportunities for penalties to be overturned.

He notes how so many hearings "had much more to do with process and procedure as opposed to whether the defendant had or had not committed an offence."

A number of high profile inter-county penalties were overturned because of technicalities in the process and McAvoy senses a system that is "overly bureaucratic and too adversarial in nature.

"This is not surprising given that there were numerous legal minds involved in the drafting of the current rules, he writes.

"While undoubtedly well intentioned, this has led to undue problems and given the legalistic wording of some of the rules, it is not at all surprising that lawyers (under the guise of being members of the unit involved) regularly represent the defendant in an appeal or a hearing."

Legal representation has become more common in these cases but a measure was put in place during the year to ensure that representatives had to be members of a county executive to fulfill that role in person.

McAvoy cites the four stages that any case can go through, from Competition Controls Committees commencing to hearings committees, appeals committee and finally a Disputes Resolution Authority.

"Compared to some other sports the GAA’s disciplinary system is multi-layered," says McAvoy.

"At appeal and DRA it is effectively all about process and procedure and, frankly, at that stage it becomes virtually irrelevant as to whether or not an offence was committed at all. As someone remarked, this is akin to decisions of the District, Circuit, High and Appeal Courts’ having to be justified before the Supreme Court. There is clearly a fundamental flaw in a process which can absolve a ‘guilty’ party because of an error in procedure, even where there is clear evidence that an offence has been committed.

McAvoy advocates that where procedural issues have emerged, a facility to reprocess cases should be open to the various disciplinary committees.

On Casement Park, McAvoy welcomed final clearance for the second planning submission, almost five-and-a-half years on.

He projects a final design and costing by spring for the redevelopment, a decade on from its closure.

And he has flagged a significant rise in costs due to construction inflation, the shortfall of which has yet to be ironed out.

But the joint bid for the European soccer championships in 2028, that has Croke Park and Casement Park included in the preliminary bid dossier, is significant, he writes.

"The potential for major international tournament games being played so early in the new era for a redeveloped Casement Park would be truly transformational and true to the ideals and courage of the Association’s firm commitment to the Maze/Long Kesh multi-sport stadium prior to Government’s invitation to submit plans for investment in GAA owned and controlled venues in 2010."

McAvoy said Ulster GAA had recently engaged with the Irish Football Association on the bid which is being jointly submitted by the associations in Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales.

On a more poignant note, McAvoy recalls the tragedy in Creeslough in October, the loss of 10 lives, the impact on the community and the roles played by the local GAA club St Michael's and Donegal GAA while he also remembers Damien Casey, the Tyrone hurling star and posthumous winner of the Nicky Rackard player of the year, who died tragically in Spain during the year.