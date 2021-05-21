Ulster GAA given green light for crowds of 500 at clubs games but will await Croke Park inter-county guidance

Ulster GAA has given the green light to permit crowds of up to 500 back into club games which take place within the Six Counties.

The Northern Ireland Executive has lifted the cap of 100 people from next Monday.

But Ulster will await guidance from the GAA, expected to be delivered early next week, as to whether spectators can be allowed back into inter-county games.

As it stands the GAA is not permitting crowds to return to games despite the 100-person allowance but a lift to 500, which could incorporate the remaining round of the league and some of the early Ulster Championship games - three quarter-finals are taking place within the Six Counties (Down v Donegal in Newry, Armagh v Antrim in the Athletic Grounds and Tyrone v Cavan in Omagh) - would apply some pressure to open up that would be difficult to resist for Croke Park.

On Saturday next in that last round of the league, Armagh host Donegal, Tyrone have Donegal while Fermanagh welcome Longford to Brewster Park on Saturday week.

Ulster GAA president Oliver Galligan had suggested to the Irish Independent in recent weeks that they were likely to continue to align with policy in the south but that position may be about to change.

South of the border the return of crowds still looks some way off but the expectation is that pilots will commence in July with a view to allowing crowds in after that and that the Leinster hurling final on Saturday, July 17 is a likely starting point for the GAA.

Clubs in the Six Counties will be permitted to use their gyms from next Monday and all indoor activity can resume, including bingo and social activities, an advisory from Ulster GAA has confirmed.

"Following the return of training for Gaelic Games, competitive games in the ‘Six Counties’ and the anticipated return of competitive games in early June in Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan, the return of spectators and visitors to our grounds is another step in the journey back to normalisation," the advisory reads, urging caution as progression is made.

"It is vitally important that we continue to apply the highest standards of compliance and minimise risk during the ongoing pandemic and act responsibly at all times. The Association has responded positively to all of the Government(s) health guidelines since the outbreak of the pandemic and we must continue to do at this juncture," it points out.