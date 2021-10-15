Ulster chief’s remarks on task force work were ‘disingenuous’

Outgoing Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan feels the group who devised motions for change should have backed their work more vocally
A member of the group behind the proposals to introduce inter-county season reform going before Special Congress has said there can be no more “kicking the can down the road” on the matter.
Ronan Sheehan, who was the Gaelic Players Association representative on the Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force, has also taken the Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy to task over his remarks that their motion to switch the league to summer was the worst ever to make a Congress clár.
Sheehan said the quality of the people on the task force, some of the top administrators in the country, did not merit a “disingenuous” comment like that.
Sheehan said proposal ‘B’ was not “perfect” but was the best option on the table for now and it doesn’t serve any cause to wait any longer.