Ulster chief’s remarks on task force work were ‘disingenuous’

A member of the group behind the proposals to introduce inter-county season reform going before Special Congress has said there can be no more “kicking the can down the road” on the matter.

Ronan Sheehan, who was the Gaelic Players Association representative on the Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force, has also taken the Ulster GAA secretary Brian McAvoy to task over his remarks that their motion to switch the league to summer was the worst ever to make a Congress clár.

Sheehan said the quality of the people on the task force, some of the top administrators in the country, did not merit a “disingenuous” comment like that.

Sheehan said proposal ‘B’ was not “perfect” but was the best option on the table for now and it doesn’t serve any cause to wait any longer.

"As a committee we looked at 25-26 proposals in total. Proposal 'B' is not perfect but it is definitely the best option on the table at the moment, it is the best option to bring about real change and it is something that players, management and the GAA public are calling out for change," said Sheehan, the outgoing Down hurling manager.

"Some of the commentary that Brian McAvoy had made was incredibly disingenuous.

To suggest that it was the worst motion that had ever been on a clár at Congress, you have to look at who was on that committee, a president of the GAA, John Horan, Tom Ryan the director-general, John Costello who is head of the best-run county in Ireland, Kevin O'Donovan, head of the biggest county (Cork), two county chairs and John Prenty from the Connacht Council. The GAA should have come out publicly and rebutted him for what he said. To try and bring in that one of the proposals was akin to Cromwell. That was shocking.

"That was the broadest spectrum of people that you were going to get. This was the proposal they came up with. So if we are going to kick the can down the road and say, 'We'll come back to it at a later stage' and withdraw it from Congress and start into another round of Congress, are you going to have any more experience around the table? Are you going to have any better individuals around the table like we had the first time? I don't think we are.

"At this stage we are very much in the space of 'do we want change or do we not want change'. Once the can gets kicked down the road of the GAA, it very rarely re-emerges. If it wasn't for Covid, the split season would never have passed."

With no task force in place it is unclear who will propose or provide background to such a key motion for change.

The task force has not been reconvened since coming together to propose a split season, now in place, last year and that, says Sheehan, has not helped their cause, a 'missed trick' as he put it because they have not been able to formally support their work as a group.

"The perception has been that the committee were stepping away from their proposals or maybe there was a feeling that their proposals weren't indicative of their discussions. But some of us did feel we should have got together again.

"Some on our committee are very clear about their support for proposal 'B' and maybe can't say it publicly because they may be involved in a county that hasn't taken their vote yet. When we were having our discussions, it was very clear that proposal 'B' is most likely to pass and has the broadest level of support and while everybody, including myself, accept it isn't perfect it's a lot better than what's there.

"Some members wanted democracy to take its course, didn't want to be seen coming down one way or another, but you either believe in the work that we did or you don't.

"If you say let democracy take its course then if you were a political party why would you go out and canvass people? The whole point of democracy is to make an informed decision. We missed a trick on that.

"I felt as a group we should have met and said quite clearly that we are willing to take questions people would have on this but we believe it's time for change and time to move with the times. But the GAA is a broad church and people have differences of opinion and I accept that but it was disappointing that we weren't a bit stronger on our recommendation." 