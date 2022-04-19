Wexford set up Leinster U20 Hurling semi-final date with Dublin after narrow win over Laois

Wexford were made to sweat for it but in the end they edged out Laois by a point to book their Leinster U20 Hurling semi final date with Dublin next week.

Laois held a 0-9 to 0-7 half time lead and were full value for it. Dan Delaney landed six of those while Wexford had Cory Byrne Dunbar and Cian Byrne prominent in their attack.

Wexford got their tails up in the third quarter and took control of the game with three points on the spin, the pick of which from Cory Byrne Dunbar, sending them into a 0-13 to 0-10 lead with 15 minutes to go.

Cillian Dunne and Shaun Fitzpatrick fired over for Laois to get it back to a one point game but Wexford then soared three in front again with substitute Tomas Kinsella sending over a well taken brace of points to put the visitors 0-15 to 0-12 ahead.

Laois were hanging in but AJ Redmond put Wexford back three in front before a late Laois flurry of points saw them fall just short by a point.

Scorers – Wexford: C Byrne 0-7 (0-5f), C Dunbar-Byrne 0-4, T Kinsella 0-2, AJ Redmond, D Carley, S O’Hagan and J Redmond 0-1 each. Laois: D Delaney 0-7 (0-6f), C Dunne 0-3 (0-2f), E Critchley, A Kirwan, S Fitzpatrick, T Cuddy, C Comerford and P Tynan 0-1 each.

Wexford: C Byrne; L Cassin, L Schockman, AJ Redmond; J Barrett, C Molloy, C Foley; D Carley, L Kavanagh; C Byrne-Dunbar, C Brown, S O’Hagan; D Codd, C Byrne, JJ Twamley. Subs: J Redmond for Kavangh (ht), T Kinsella for Twamley (50), J Sheil for Browne (59), C Doyle for O’Hagan (61)

Laois: P Hassett; I Shanahan, L Obular, D Brennan; P Brennan, N Coss, P Tynan; C Comerford, T Cuddy; D Delaney, C Dunne, C Murphy; J Duggan, N Quinlan , A Kirwan. Subs: T Keyes for Murphy (35), S Fitzpatrick for Kirwan (47), E Critchley for Cuddy (54), C Byrne for Delaney (58).

Referee: David Hughes (Kilkenny).