Westmeath see off Antrim in tier two of Leinster U20 hurling championship

Westmeath 2-14 Antrim 3-8

8 February 2020; A general view of a Sliotar during the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

Despite having the aid of an extra man for the entire second half, Westmeath's U20 hurlers made hard work of disposing of Antrim in a Leinster championship second round robin tie in Mullingar.

There was very little between the sides in the opening quarter, at the end of which they were tied at 0-3 each. Peter Murphy edged Westmeath ahead, but a brace of Diarmuid Davoren frees nudged the Glensmen in front. In the 23rd minute, David O'Reilly scored a great individual goal for the home team.

