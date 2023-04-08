Westmeath see off Antrim in tier two of Leinster U20 hurling championship

Despite having the aid of an extra man for the entire second half, Westmeath's U20 hurlers made hard work of disposing of Antrim in a Leinster championship second round robin tie in Mullingar.

There was very little between the sides in the opening quarter, at the end of which they were tied at 0-3 each. Peter Murphy edged Westmeath ahead, but a brace of Diarmuid Davoren frees nudged the Glensmen in front. In the 23rd minute, David O'Reilly scored a great individual goal for the home team.

Two points followed from Murphy and Michael Doherty (when a goal beckoned) before David Williams scored Westmeath's second goal in the 25th minute (after Brian McGrath's initial shot had been saved).

The respective number 13s, Jack McCloskey and O'Reilly, then came close to goaling at either end. Westmeath led by 2-6 to 0-6 at the interval. Antrim's Eoin McFerran was red-carded for an incident after the half-time whistle had been blown.

Antrim showed scant regard for their numerical disadvantage on the change of ends, and when Seanie McIntosh's 36th-minute sideline cut found the net via a Westmeath defender's hand, the gap was just two points (2-7 to 1-8).

A brace of converted placed balls from Williams (a '65' and a free) stretched the Lake County lead, but a flicked goal from Aidan Scullion in the 43rd minute had the deficit down to the bare minimum (2-9 to 2-8).

Westmeath were five points to the good when the visitors scored their third goal in the 59th minute courtesy of Niall McGarel. However, a late point from sub Calum McKeogh enabled Westmeath to hang on for a hard-earned victory.

Scorers – Westmeath: D Williams 1-4 (0-2f, 0-1'65'), D O'Reilly 1-3, P Murphy, E Cunneen 0-2 each, C McKeogh, B McGrath, M Doherty 0-1 each. Antrim: D Davoren 0-5 (5f), N McGarel, A Scullion 1-1 each, S McIntosh 1-0 (s/l), C McGarry 0-1 (f).

Westmeath: S Jackson; D Weir, J Mulkearns, C Gaffney; R Holding, M Lynam, D Maloney; O Loughlin, E Cunneen; B McGrath, M Cunningham, M Doherty; D O’Reilly, D Williams, P Murphy. Subs: J Murtagh for Loughlin (40), C McKeogh for Cunneen (49), O Murray for McGrath (56), C McCarthy for Doherty (57), R Cleary for Murphy (60+1).

Antrim: E Richmond; C Boyle, D Wilson, D Patterson; B McGarry, E Trainor, E McFerran; A McGarry, D Davoren; S McIntosh, C McGarry, R Mort; J McCloskey, N McGarel, A Scullion. Subs: C McKeown for Mort (h-t), J McLaughlin for McCloskey (42), R McCollum for McIntosh (51), P Patterson for Boyle (51).

Ref: G McGrath (Wexford).