U20 hurling round up: Wins for Carlow, Laois and Antrim

Kildare 1-22 Carlow 3-15

A wonderful long range point out of open play from Kildare left half back Paul Dolan in the fourth minute of injury time gave the Lilywhites a dramatic victory over hosts Carlow in this thrilling opening round Leinster U-20 hurling championship tie at Netwatch Cullen Park.

This game was on a knife-edge in a dramatic final quarter but, overall, it was the free-taking of Liam Dempsey which was most influential in this Kildare victory. The centre forward hit 0-13 from frees, scoring from all angles.

Carlow led for most of the way through first half goals from left corner forward Fiach O’Toole and midfielder Eoin Hosey seeing them 2-7 t 0-11 ahead at half time. A Kildare goal on the cusp of the second water break from substitute Conor Treacy was pivotal, cutting the home lead to a point (3-11 to 1-16).

Both sides had spasms of superiority and, just when it appeared that the game was destined for extra time, up came Dolan with the clinching point, which the No 7 nailed despite being under enormous pressure.

Scorers

Kildare: L Dempsey 0-13f, C Treacy 1-0, D Melville, M Curtin, C Boran, P Dolan 0-2 each, J Higgins, C McCabe 0-1 each.

Carlow: J Doyle 0-7, 0-6f, E Hosey 1-2, F O’Toole 1-1, C C Kehoe 0-4, 0-2f, C Tracey 1-0, J McCullagh 0-1.

Kildare: S Burke; P O’Donoghue, J McKeown, M Eustace; R Stapleton, C Shanahan, P Dolan; C Boran, K Kelleher; M Curtin, L Dempsey, J Higgins; D Melville, F O’Sullivan, C McCabe. Subs: C Treacy for Higgins (h/t); H Dunne for Kelleher (37); C Flanagan for Stapleton (52); D Murray for Eustace.

Carlow: C Abbey; C Beck, N Bolger, E Dowling; P O’Shea, F Fitzpatrick, D Nolan; E Hosey, J McCullagh; C Kehoe, N Hickey, J Doyle; S Tracey, J Doyle, F O’Toole. Subs: C Tracey for S Tracey (33); K Guidera for Hosey (injured) (49); dM Nolan for Dowling (55); R Whelan for O’Toole (57).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).





Laois 4-33 Westmeath 4-27 After Extra Time

Laois are through to round two of the Leinster U-20 hurling championship following a dramatic six-point victory over Westmeath in O'Moore Park.

Ollie Halley's charges were 15 points up at the start of the second half but a Jack Gillen and Josh Coll-inspired Westmeath staged a remarkable comeback to lead by a point deep in second-half injury time.

Tomas Keyes held his nerve over a 50-metre free to send the game to extra time with the score at 4-22 to 3-25 - Laois's James Duggan scored a hat-trick in that period too.

Westmeath went ahead with their fourth goal in the first half of extra time through Owen McCabe but Laois finished strong. They brought back on Tadhg Cuddy and Thep Fitzpatrick who both scored heavily as they set up a tie with Antrim next week.

Scorers

Laois: James Duggan 3-5, Tomas Keyes 0-8 (four frees), Tadhg Cuddy 0-6 (four frees, one 65), Gearoid Lynch 1-2, Ciaran Byrne 0-5, Thep Fitzpatrick 0-4 (one free), Mark Hennessy 0-2, Ciaran Burke 0-1,

Westmeath: Jack Gillen 1-8 (1-2 frees, three 65s), Eamonn Cunneen 0-8 (four frees), Josh Coll 2-2, Shane Williams 0-4, Owen McCabe 1-0, Mark Cunningham 0-1, Luke Moore 0-2, Daniel Devine 0-1, Pearse Weir-Norris 0-1





Down 1-13 Antrim 3-17

ANTRIM advanced into the second round of the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship as they swept aside Down at a sunny Ballycran.

The early exchanges were dominated by the free-takers, but Antrim began to exert control with a pair of Seanie McIntosh points helping them into a 0-6 to 0-3 lead at the water break and they pushed on with the next five points. Down's sole scorer of the opening period, Tom McGrattan, responded but a Rian McMullan goal in stoppage time helped Antrim into a 1-11 to 0-4 advantage at the break.

A Michael McGarry goal three minutes after the restart put Antrim effectively out of sight, but Down rallied with four of the next seven points before the water break and could have been closer again but Stuart Martin's penalty failed to beat Paul Doherty in the Antrim goal to keep the score at 2-14 to 0-9.

Down did get their goal upon the resumption as McGrattan's shot trickled past Doherty, but Antrim responded immediately with substitute Dannan McKeogh firing to the net and while Down rallied with a run of points, Antrim's star forward on the night, Rian McMullan, hit three of the game's final four points to seal victory for the Saffrons.

Down scorers: Tom McGrattan 1-7 (0-5 f), Cian McMullan 0-2, Sean Hughes 0-2 (both frees), Caolan Coulter 0-1, Aodhán Furlong 0-1

Antrim scorers: Rian McMullan 1-6 (0-2f), Daire Murphy 0-5 (all frees), Michael McGarry 1-1, Sean McIntosh 0-3, Danan McKeogh 1-0, Ciaran McQuillan 0-1, Declan McCloskey 0-1f