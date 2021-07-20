U-20 Hurling Championship round-up: Dublin to face Kilkenny in Leinster final while Cork battle through to Munster decider

Brian Sheehy of Dublin in action against Cian Burke of Offaly during the Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship semi-final. Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Leinster U-20 HC: Dublin 2-15 Offaly 1-15

Dublin withstood a brave final quarter comeback from Offaly to eventually prevail by three points in their entertaining Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship semi-final at Parnell Park last night.

The hosts raced out of the blocks thanks to early points from Liam Dunne, Ciarán Foley and Dara Purcell before the latter doubled his team’s lead in the 5th minute as he availed of hesitation from Offaly netminder Adam Fitzgerald to fire home into an empty goal.

Purcell added a further two points to his name by the 8th minute before Offaly finally settled into the encounter as Jack Screeney landed four frees in quick succession to augment their first point from play by DJ McLoughlin at the end of the first quarter.

A Foley penalty, following a foul on Pádhraic Linehan, saw Dublin re-establish a degree of control by the 25th minute and two further points by influential Purcell moved the hosts seven points (2-9 to 0-8) clear by half-time.

The second-half initially lacked the intensity of the first period with the free-taking of Foley and a well-worked point from substitute Kevin Lahiff helping to keep the visitors at arm’s length.

A 49th minute goal from Charlie Mitchell offered renewed hope for Offaly but Dublin, despite some errant shooting late on, edged home through late scores from Cian Boyle and Foley.

Dublin: B Hynes; D Crowe, B Sheehy, I Ó hEithir; P Doyle, C Ó Cathasaigh, P Dunleavy; D Power, D Leavy; D McBride, S Fenton, P Linehan; C Foley, L Dunne, D Purcell. Subs: E Moran for Ó Cathasaigh (25), K Lahiff for McBride (37), P Christie for Linehan (48), C Boyle for Dunne (48), J Flanagan for Ó hEithir (62).

Offaly: A Fitzgerald; C Hardiman, A Flanagan, P Cleary; P Watkins, K Sampson, D Maher; C Burke, J Screeney; L Egan, T Dooley, L Nolan; DJ McLoughlin, J Ryan, C Mitchell. Subs: N Lyons for Flanagan (20), C Kiely for Cleary (half-time), R Cleary for Dooley (43), J Hoctor for Ryan (62).

Ref: Gearóid McGrath (Wexford)

****

Leinster U-20 HC: Galway 1-18 Kilkenny 1-13

Diarmuid Kilcommins of Galway in action against Timmy Clifford of Kilkenny during the Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship semi-final match. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Diarmuid Kilcommins of Galway in action against Timmy Clifford of Kilkenny during the Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship semi-final match. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Cruising at half time, Galway ended up having to fight for their lives as they advanced to the U20 Leinster hurling final after a five point win over Kilkenny.

By the end of the first half you could only see one winner with the Tribesmen leading by a staggering 13 points after they wiped the floor with Kilkenny in the opening 30 minutes.

Whatever was said in the Kilkenny dressing room during the break worked as they came out a different animal and set about eating into the lead. They dominated the second half and had the margin down to five points with eight minutes to go but they had left themselves too much to do after their first half no show.

Galway were in full control at the first half water break leading 0-8 to 0-1. Donal O’Shea was the tormentor in chief with four points and just three minutes after the water break, the full forward from Salthill had a goal after he did brilliantly well to take a pass from Sean McDonagh and rattle the net.

By half-time they led 1-13 to 0-3 and not even the most optimistic Kilkenny man could see a way back but the men in Black and Amber between the white lines could.

Eoin Guilfoyle chipped away with frees but with 15 minutes to go, they got a big break. Conor Kelly saw his penalty saved by Paddy Rabbitte but Tomas Dunne was there to finish the rebound to the net and bring the gap back to eight.

Try as they may, a second goal eluded them and Galway just about hung on the win.

Galway: P Rabbitte; E Lawless, E Grace, C Brennan; S Quirke, S Neary, E Duggan; I McGlynn, J O’Donoghue; D Kilcommins, S McDonagh, J Cooney; N Collins, D O’Shea, O Flannery. Subs: A Connaire for I McGlynn (33), P Commins for O Flannery (40), C Flaherty for E Duggan (47), O Slevin for J Cooney (53), T Killeen for S McDonagh (56)

Kilkenny: A Tallis; D Fogarty, J Young, P McDonald; S Staunton, C Beirne, P Dempsey; C Kenny, P Moylan; C Brennan, C Kelly, J Morrissey; T Clifford, L Moore, E Guilfoyle. Subs: P Cody for L Moore (20), I Byrne for C Brennan (25), T Dunne for P Dempsey (ht), B Drennan for J Morrissey (37), G Murphy for C Kelly (55)

Ref: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

****

Munster U-20 HC: Cork 3-20 Tipperary 2-17

Robbie Cotter of Cork and Fintan Purcell of Tipperary after the Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship semi-final. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Robbie Cotter of Cork and Fintan Purcell of Tipperary after the Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship semi-final. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Cork inflicted another second half drubbing on Tipperary as they came from six-points down to win this Munster Under-20 Hurling semi-final at Semple Stadium last evening.

Cork began brightly with scores from Brian Hayes and Ciaran Joyce but Tipp quickly settled and after Dara Stakelum and Devon Ryan levelled, Max Hackett ran onto a Sean Hayes centre to drill to the net.

Devon Ryan starred in the first half and would score a further seven before half-time. Kian O’Kelly saw an effort at goal whizz over the bar as Tipp were looking dangerous in every attack but points from Sean Quirke, Daniel Hogan, and Jack Cahalane kept them in touch but were six adrift at half-time, 1-13 to 1-10.

However, much like the senior final 48 hours earlier, Tipp were swamped in the second stanza with Cork hitting the first four points before Daniel Hogan flicked home a 39th minute goal to put Cork in front. Tipp’s only third quarter point came from Devon Ryan but Ciaran Cotters goal just before the second water-break put Cork four in front.

They kicked on there after with the bench contributing 1-4 with Luke Horgan’s goal on 58 minutes killing the game off with Kyle Shelly’s goal in added time for Tipp mere consolation.

Cork: C Wilson; E Downey, D O’Leary, C O’Brien; E Twomey, C Joyce (0-1), K Moynihan; S Quirke (0-2), B O’Sullivan; D Flynn (0-2f), D Hogan (1-1), B Hayes (0-3); R Cotter (1-2), P Power (0-3), J Cahalane (0-2). Subs: B Cunningham (0-3) for Flynn (42); L Horgan (1-0) for Cahalane (42); M Mullins for Hogan (46); D Kearney for O’Sullivan (53); C O’Leary (0-1) for Hayes (60).

Tipperary: A Browne; C O’Dwyer, K Ryan, F Purcell; C Whelan, K Maher, J Ryan; M Hackett (1-2), J Campion (0-2); D Stakelum (0-1), D Ryan (0-9, 5f), K O’Kelly (0-1); S Hayes, P Creedon, J Devaney. Subs: P McGarry (0-1) for Campion (29 blood); J Leamy (0-1) for Stakelum (44); C Fogarty for Devaney (50); C Hennessey for Whelan (52); K Shelly (1-0) for McGarry (55); S Phelan for Maher (60-60+3 blood); T Cahill for Creedon (60+1).

Ref: J O’Halloran (Limerick)