U-20 hurling championship round-up: Offaly power past Galway while Wexford shake off Westmeath

Offaly 3-20 Galway 2-17

Offaly’s ongoing hurling revival, and Galway’s inability to turn minor dominance into U-20 and senior success, were both on full view this afternoon in Tullamore as Leo O’Connor’s Faithful County side secured a momentous victory over the Tribesmen, with a late goal from dual star Cormac Egan crowning an incredible performance in Tullamore.

Right from the start, the home side’s work-rate and tenacity disrupted Galway, while the tactic of dropping both Shane Rigney and Dan Bourke into covering roles around half-back and midfield ensured that they reduced Galway to shooting from distance, with only Darren Shaughnessy making any impression close to goal.

Adam Screeney set up Shane Rigney for Offaly’s opening goal after 12 minutes and the prospect of an upset win was really opened up when good work from Charlie Mitchell and Dan Bourke gave Joe Hoctor the chance to fire in Offaly’s second goal eight minutes before half-time.

Offaly were 2-8 to 0-9 in front at the interval but were rocked after half-time when Galway drew level with a quickfire 1-2, Ruben Davitt firing in the goal and a point, but a majestic score from Screeney on the right wing, followed up by two points in 30 seconds from Rigney and Mitchell, pushed momentum back Offaly’s way.

A lengthy injury stoppage which saw wing back Brecon Kavanagh taken off didn’t disrupt Offaly in the slightest and they kicked on again with points from Mitchell and Hoctor, not to mention a majestic score from Ter Guinan on the run to lead by six. But a goal from Liam Leen at the start of eight minutes of stoppage time ensured a tense and dramatic finale.

Shane Rigney hit the post going for goal at one end, Kieran Hanrahan almost found the net but had his shot blocked by Mark Troy at the other, and it was right at the death when Offaly could finally celebrate as Cormac Egan set up Mitchell for a shot on goal and while Darragh Walsh did brilliantly to deny Mitchell, the ball fell kindly for Egan to whip the sliotar to the net and seal Offaly’s first championship win over Galway at any level since the 1994 senior semi-final.

Scorers

Offaly:S Rigney 1-3, C Mitchell 0-5 (0-4f), J Hoctor 1-2, A Screeney 0-3 (0-2f), C Egan 1-0, C Doyle 0-2, C King 0-2, D Bourke 0-1, T Guinan 0-1, S Bourke 0-1.

Galway:R Burke 0-6 (0-4f, 0-2 65s), R Davitt 1-1, L Leen 1-1, D Shaughnessy 0-3, D Davoren 0-3, C Molloy 0-2, O Lohan 0-1.

TEAMS

Offaly:M Troy; P Taaffe, B Miller, J Mahon; L Watkins, S Bourke, B Kavanagh; C Spain, C King; D Bourke, C Mitchell, C Doyle; S Rigney, J Hoctor, A Screeney.

Subs: C Egan for Screeney (24-h/t, temp), C Egan for Screeney (36), T Guinan for Kavanagh (49), D Ravenhill for Hoctor (60+4).

Galway: D Walsh; K Hanrahan, M Walsh, A Nolan; S O’Hanlon, C Trayers, P Burke; G Lee, T Leen; R Killilea, R Burke, D Shaughnessy; R Davitt, G Thomas, C Molloy.

Subs:D Davoren for P Burke (27), L Leen for Shaughnessy (37), O Lohan for Killilea (37), J O’Connor for Nolan (53).

Referee: C Flynn (Westhmeath).

Wexford 3-17 Westmeath 3-12

Wexford U-20 hurlers were made to fight all the way before shaking off a plucky challenge from Westmeath in a very entertaining Leinster quarter-final in pleasant conditions in Mullingar.

Wexford had the aid of a slight wind in the first half and they opened the scoring with a classy point from Corey Byrne Dunbar after just 30 seconds. David Williams equalised from a free. The visitors led by 0-5 to 0-2 before Jack Redmond found the net in the ninth minute. Westmeath refused to wilt and were rewarded with a well-taken goal from Williams some five minutes later.

The gap was two points (1-7 to 1-5) with 17 minutes elapsed, but the Slaneysiders pounced for 1-2 without reply during the ensuing three minutes, the goal coming from the stick of Cillian Byrne. The Lake County men stayed very much in touch with a goal from Brian McGrath in the 22nd minute, after his initial shot had been saved by Derry Mahon. A Williams free with the last puck of the half left the home team trailing by three points (2-10 to 2-7) at the interval.

Again the underdogs gave as good as they got on the change of ends but they could never get the deficit below three points, as they wasted some good opportunities both from open play and placed balls. Crucially, a missed opportunity of a Westmeath goal by Peter Clarke preceded the winners' third goal by Redmond in the 58th minute. David O'Reilly raised Westmeath's third green flag in added-time, but they were unable to bridge the gap. McGrath spurned a glorious goal chance in the dying seconds.

Scorers

Wexford:Cian Byrne 0-9 (7f), J Redmond 2-2, C Byrne Dunbar 0-3, Cillian Byrne 1-0, S Rowley, L Murphy, S O'Hagan 0-1 each.

Westmeath:D Williams 1-9 (0-6f, 0-1'65'), B McGrath, D O'Reilly 1-0 each, E Cunneen, M Cunningham, J Murtagh 0-1 each.

TEAMS

Wexford:D Mahon; S Roche, E Whelan, D Kehoe; D Purcell, M Dundon, L Schokman; S Rowley, D Carley; Cian Byrne, C Byrne Dunbar, J Redmond; L Murphy, S O'Hagan, Cillian Byrne. Subs: JJ Twamley for Purcell (28), D Farrell for O'Hagan (55), C Walsh for Cillian Byrne (60), O Pepper for Twamley (60+3).

Westmeath:S Jackson; D Weir, J Mulkearns, C Gaffney; R Holding, M Lynam, D Maloney; M Cunningham, E Cunneen; B McGrath, M Doherty, P Clarke; D O'Reilly, D Williams, P Murphy. Subs: J Murtagh for Doherty (inj., 46), C McKeogh for Murphy (55).

Ref:P Dunne (Laois).