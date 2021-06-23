Tribe pedigree to come through in long-awaited Leinster U-20 hurling final

Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey prior to the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U-20HC semi-final between Kilkenny and Galway at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise last December. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Some 27 weeks after the Leinster U-20 semi-finals; after six months of stops, starts and false dawns, we have a final.

One that may prove worth the wait.

Given the length of time involved, tracing a line of form from last winter is a pointless exercise. But for the record, both were impressive in their semi-final wins over Kilkenny and Offaly respectively.

More impressive again is Galway’s pedigree.

Jeffrey Lynskey’s team are effectively a melting pot of three All-Ireland minor-winning groups, two of whom he managed himself.

It’s quite the collection.

Of the named team to face Dublin tonight, 11 of them started one of Galway’s successful All-Ireland minor finals between 2017 and ’19.

From the ’17 group, there’s Darach Fahy, Conor Walsh and Mark Kennedy. From the subsequent winners; Jason O’Donoghue, Diarmuid Kilcommins, Adam Brett, Seán Neary, Donal O’Shea and Ian McGlynn are listed.

Eoin Lawless and John Cooney were both members of Galway’s most recent triumph, in which McGlynn also played.

Their bench also contains minor medallists in Caimín Killeen, Oisín Salmon, Oisín Flannery and Niall Collins.

Captain TJ Brennan, who lines out at full-back, played some part in four of Galway’s league games this year; starting against Tipperary and Cork.

Kilcommons and Walsh also tasted senior action, albeit both were off the bench.

On paper at least, it’s a potent mix of talent and achievement.

The Dublin team, yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, are not without charm either.

The majority of them played in an All-Ireland U-17 final in Croke Park, a one-off competition at that grade before it became minor, losing to Cork by a point in the final.

They have strong links with the Dublin seniors also.

Kevin Burke and Enda O’Donnell are the younger siblings of Donal Burke and Eoghan O’Donnell, though the only member of Paul O’Brien’s team to play with the seniors in this year’s league was Andrew Dunphy.

Verdict: Galway

GALWAY – D Fahy; E Lawless, TJ Brennan, J O’Donoghue; D Kilcommins, C Flahery, D Shaughnessy; A Brett, I McGlynn; C Walsh, M Kennedy, S Neary; J Cooney, J Fleming, D O’Shea.

Dublin v Galway, 2020 Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U-20HC final.

O’Connor Park, 7.30, TG4