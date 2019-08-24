Tipperary reign supreme to claim Bord Gáis Energy Under-20 All-Ireland hurling title

Cork’s quest for a first All-Ireland underage hurling title since 2001 goes on as Tipperary became the first winners of the under 20 crown with a devastating display at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Cork’s quest for a first All-Ireland underage hurling title since 2001 goes on as Tipperary became the first winners of the under 20 crown with a devastating display at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

Tipperary hit Cork for four goals in the opening eight minutes and, from there were always on the way to repeating their Munster final success and crowning a glorious week for the Premier County.

Jake Morris, Jerome Cahill and Paddy Cadell added All-Ireland under 20 medals to the senior ones they won last Sunday as Tipperary romped home.

Cork manager Denis Ring, whose side hadn’t conceded a goal until Tipperary hit them for three in the Munster final, said beforehand that preventing the champions from finding the net would be key to their hopes of success.

So he must have feared the worst when Tipp blitzed them for four goals in the opening eight minutes as the Cork rearguard was torn to pieces.

It took the Premier just 19 seconds to hit the net for the first time when Conor Bowe set up Billy Seymour, who finished neatly with a low shot.

Cork recovered and reeled off the next three scores as Brian Turnbull, Conor O’Callaghan and Daire Connery hit points to tie the match after four minutes.

But Cork’s leaky defence saw them 3-1 to 0-3 adrift just two minutes later. Seymour added a point and then senior star Morris set up Andrew Ormond for their second goal.

GAA Newsletter

Before the Rebels had time to regroup, Ormond and Jerome Cahill combined to send Seymour through and the Kiladangan man again supplied a neat finish. Ryan Walsh lifted the siege with a point from distance for Cork but they were rocked again after eight minutes as Cahill soloed through to shoot them 4-1 to 0-4 in front.

Cork hit back with a point from a ’65 from Tommy O’Connell and Turnbull hit a free, but either side of those scores Tipperary pulled away with three points from Morris along with Seymour, Bowe and Ormond also hitting the range to lead by 4-7 to 0-6 after 20 minutes.

Ormond and Cahill added further points for Tipp but Cork were given some hope as Turnbull landed two frees, while Connery and Walsh also hit points to leave it 4-9 to 0-10 at the break.

Cork never looked like putting a serious dent in the Tipperary lead as Seymour and Morris kept tacking on points for the Premier County.

Cork got a glimmer of hope when Tommy O’Connell found the net to cut the gap to 4-14 to 1-13 after 47 minutes, with two more frees from Turnbull and a 65 from O’Connell reducing the margin to seven with six minutes remaining.

But a sublime sideline from Seymour and another Morris free eased any Tipperary nerves, and after Cork’s O’Connell was dismissed for a second yellow card, the Premier County wrapped it up when Cathal Bourke fired home their fifth goal in the closing stages.

Scorers – Tipperary: B Seymour 2-5 (1 sl), J Morris 0-8 (1 65, 3f), A Ormond 1-2, J Cahill 1-1, C Bourke 1-0, C Bowe 0-1. Cork: B Turnbull 0-8 (7f), T O’Connell 1-2 (1 65, 1f), D Connery 0-2 (1f), R Walsh 0-2, C O’Callaghan 0-1, B Roche 0-1, S O’Regan 0-1, R Downey 0-1.

Tipperary: A Browne; C Morgan, E Connolly, P Cadell; N Heffernan, C McCarthy, B O’Mara; C Connolly, J Ryan; G O’Connor, J Cahill, J Morris; C Bowe, A Ormond, B Seymour. Subs: S Hayes for O’Connor (36), K O’Kelly for Ormond (49), J Fogarty for Bowe (53), C Bourke for Ryan (58), M Purcell for C Connolly (64).

Cork: G Collins; J Keating, E Roche, S O’Leary Hayes; G Millerick, C O’Callaghan, R Downey; D Connery, R Walsh; S Kennefick, T O’Connell, B Roche; B Turnbull, S O’Regan, S Twomey. Subs: E Sheehan for Kennefick (30), J Copps for Keating (40), B Murphy for Connery (41), P Power for Walsh (54).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).

Online Editors