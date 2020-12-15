Tipperary keep U-20 title defence alive with dramatic extra-time win over Waterford

Tipperary players Kevin McCarthy, right, and James Devaney celebrate after the win over Waterford. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

All-Ireland champions Tipperary fought back from five points down to emerge from an extra-time epic with Waterford in Dungarvan to set up a Munster final with Cork on December 23.

Devon Ryan delivered 2-10 for the winners, while a super 66th-minute strike from Premier sub Max Hackett ensured a late finish to this dramatic last-four clash (2-14 apiece).

John Devane's Tipperary side then goaled three times in the first period of extra time. Ryan finished one-handed to the net, Bowe buried another after an assist from Hackett and Ryan shook the roof of the cobwebs. 3-4 to 0-0 in ten minutes.

2-2 from full forward Michael Kiely left 4/1 underdogs Waterford five points up with eight minutes left of normal time. The Abbeyside man blasted home a stunning first-half goal and added 1-2 and an assist in the second period. He buried a penalty to the top corner of the net but the Déise couldn't hang on for a famous victory. Stephen Gough's side lost county senior Iarlaith Daly and sticky defender Sam Fitzgerald to injury in the second half.

Wind-assisted Waterford were 1-4 to 0-2 up at the first water break. Kiely waltzed through the Tipp defence for a wonderful solo goal in the fourth minute.

Alan Kirwan was then fouled for a Waterford penalty two minutes later but Aaron Browne blocked Kevin Mahony's effort.

Three Mahony frees and a Kirwan single from play left the hosts five in front after a dominant opening quarter. As well as the penalty miss, they were also guilty of four wides.

Tipp hit back and on 17 minutes, Kian O'Kelly found Andrew Ormond and he fired to the bottom corner.

James Power replied with two in a row from play. Corner back Sam Fitzgerald, who was man-marking Conor Bowe, sent over a smashing point off the hurley (1-7 to 1-3).

Three Devon Ryan points (two from frees) trimmed Waterford's advantage to two at the break (1-8 to 1-6).

Michael Kiely and Gavin Fives restored a four-point gap for the home team on the restart. Devon Ryan dispatched three frees in a row but missed three as well.

Waterford lost Daly to injury on 45 minutes. Kiely increased his total to 1-2 as the Déise led 1-13 to 1-10 at the second water break.

Kiely was unmarkable on the edge of the square and was fouled for a penalty. The Abbeyside striker sent it to the top corner (2-13 to 1-11).

Dean Beecher denied Devon Ryan a goal in the second minute of injury time, and then Cormac Power put three between them with the clock ticking towards a Waterford win.

Then, Tipp super sub Max Hackett forced extra time in the 66th minute with an unstoppable shot to the bottom corner.

Scorers for Tipperary: D Ryan 2-10 (8fs), C Bowe 1-3, A Ormond 1-1, M Hackett 1-0, K Maher, K McCarthy, G O'Connor, J Devanney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: M Kiely 2-2 (1-0 pen), C Power 1-1, K Mahony 0-4 (4fs), J Power, A Kirwan 0-2 each, S Fitzgerald, G Fives, C Wadding, J Burke, R Halloran 0-1 each.

Tipperary: A Browne; J Ryan, C Whelan, É McBride; F Purcell, E Connolly, R McCormack; K Maher, K McCarthy; G O’Connor, C Bowe, D Ryan; A Ormond, K O’Kelly, S Ryan.

Subs: K Ryan for McCormack (29) S Hayes for S Ryan (41), J Devaney for O'Connor (46), M Hackett for Purcell (520, D Flannery for McBride (63), S Kirwan for O'Kelly (70), C O'Dwyer for D Ryan (73).

Waterford: D Beecher; T Foley, C Ryan, S Fitzgerald; L O'Brien, R Furlong, I Daly; P Leavy, C Wadding; R Halloran, G Fives, J Power; K Mahony, M Kiely, A Kirwan.

Subs: J Burke for Halloran (38), C Power for Daly (45), O O Ceallaigh for Kirwan (52), E Reilly for J Power (55), E O Crotaigh for Fitzgerald (59), PJ Fanning for Fives (60), J Power for Kiely (68), R Halloran for Reilly (70), A Kirwan for O Ceallaigh (70).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick)

Online Editors