Tipperary hit eight goals past Wexford to set up Cork rematch in U-20 hurling final

Tipperary will be hoping a repeat of 2010 is on the cards as their U-20s followed their senior hurlers into an All-Ireland final with a 22-point demolition of Wexford in the semi-final at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

Nine years ago Tipperary defeated Kilkenny in the senior decider and followed it up with an U-21 success six days later and off the back of this ruthless performance they’ll have a great chance of becoming the first All-Ireland champions in the new grade when they face Cork.

"Liam Sheedy has his job to do, I have my job to do," said manager Liam Cahill after his side hit Wexford for eight goals – four in either half, three from senior panellists Jake Morris and Jerome Cahill, who could afford to be taken off inside the final 15 minutes.

"In fairness to the Tipp seniors they are going to prepare well behind the scenes. They have a great chance in two weeks’ time, no more than ourselves.

"They are both 50-50 games really and will be great matches for the Tipp public, the neutral and three great weeks of hurling coming up."

The Munster champions were in ominous form from the start, scoring four goals in the first 20 minutes despite playing against a strong breeze.

Andrew Ormond bagged the first on seven minutes, with the second coming at the midway point of the half when Billy Seymour caught a puck-out before soloing all the way to the square and firing to the net.

The third goal came two minutes later from senior star Jake Morris after a Seymour run opened up the Wexford defence, while the fourth came on 20 minutes with a quickly taken free by Jake Morris picking out the unmarked Ormond for his second goal.

Wexford gave themselves some hope going into half-time when Seán Keane Carroll beat the Tipp defence to a high ball as the Premier County led 4-6 to 1-7 at the break.

There was no let-up upon the resumption as Tipp evaporated any Wexford hopes of a comeback when Jerome Cahill goaled within two minutes of the restart.

Cahill bagged his second on 43 before sub Sean Hayes scored Tipp’s seventh three minutes later.

Despite emptying the bench, Tipp never relented, with the impressive Seymour completing the goal scoring on 55 minutes, as the Premier men set up a repeat of the Munster final against Cork when they meet in the All Ireland final on 24-25 August.

Scorers – Tipperary: J Morris 1-5 (2f); A Ormond, B Seymour, J Cahill 2-1 each; S Hayes 1-1; C Bowe, D Woods (1f) 0-2 each; B O’Mara, J Fogarty, J Ryan 0-1 each. Wexford: R Banville 0-8 (8f); S Keane Carroll 1-0; S O’Connor, D Doyle 0-2 each; C Clancy, N Murphy, C Turner 0-1 each.

TIPPERARY – A Browne; C Morgan, E Connolly, C McCarthy; N Heffernan, P Cadell, B O’Mara; C Connolly, J Ryan; C Bowe, J Cahill, G O’Connor; J Morris, A Ormond, B Seymour. Subs: S Hayes for O’Connor (30); K O’Kelly for Ormond (40); J Fogarty for Morris (45); D Woods for Cahill (49); M Purcell for McCarthy (52).

WEXFORD – J Lawlor; E O’Leary, C O’Connor, E Molloy; N Murphy, M Kelly, C Scallan; E Murphy, J Reck; C Fitzhenry, C McGuckin, C Clancy; S Keane Carroll, S O’Connor, R Banville. Subs: C Turner for Keane Carroll (HT); D Doyle for O’Connor (41); B Maddock for E Murphy (51); G Dempsey for Reck (53); J Byrne for Banville (58).

Ref – C McAllister (Cork)

Online Editors