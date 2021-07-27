Superb John Cooney goal inspires Galway to Leinster final victory over Dublin

Galway players celebrate with the cup after the Leinster GAA U20 Hurling Championship Final match between Dublin and Galway at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise

A superb goal from John Cooney sent Galway on their way to victory in the Leinster U-20 final just five weeks after they lost the 2020 decider to the same opposition.

Cooney, son of former All Star Joe, cracked home a magnificent shot to the top left corner early in the second-half for a lead that Galway never relinquished.

But eleven second-half wides and a string of good saves from Dublin goalkeeper Ben Hynes ensured it went down to the wire before Galway secured their second Leinster title in the U-20/21 grade.

The sides went in level at the break thanks to a superb point from the right wing by Dara Purcell for Dublin when he landed his second of the match to leave it 1-7 to 0-10 at the interval.

The only goal of the half fell to Galway after eight minutes when Oisin Flannery pounced to flick the ball to the net after goalkeeper Hynes failed to hold an effort from distance from Christy Brennan.

That pushed Galway 1-2 to 0-4 in front after Dublin, backed by the slight breeze, had started well with Ciaran Foley hitting a couple of points and Purcell and Kevin Lahiff also finding the range but they were level at the break.

Donal Leavy edged Dublin in front just after the restart but then Cooney struck his magnificent goal.

Galway never relinquished the lead after that even though they didn’t make the game save until the closing moments a couple of late points from McDonagh, who picked up a second yellow card in the dying moments, and a seventh of the evening from O’Shea secured the title and an All-Ireland final date with either Cork or Limerick.

Scorers - Galway: D O’Shea 0-7 (0-4f), O Flannery 1-2, S McDonagh 0-3 (0-1 sideline), J Cooney 1-0, J O’Donoghue 0-1, N Collins 0-1, S Neary 0-1.

Dublin: C Foley 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), D Purcell 0-2, K Lahiff 0-2, P Dunleavy 0-2, D Leavy 0-1.

Galway: P Rabbitte 6; E Lawless 6, E Geraghty 6, C Brennan 6; S Quirke 6, S Neary 6, E Duggan 6; I McGlynn 6, J O’Donoghue 6; D Kilcommins 6, S McDonagh 6, J Cooney 6; N Collins 6, D O’Shea 6, O Flannery 6.

Subs: A Connaire 6 for O’Donoghue (45), G Thomas 6 for Kilcommins (46), C Flaherty 6 for Duggan (51), L Collins 6 for N Collins (56), C Cunningham 6 for McGlynn (59).

Dublin: B Hynes 6; D Crowe 6, B Sheehy 6, I Ó Heither 6; P Doyle 6, C Ó Cathasaigh 6, P Dunleavy 6; D Power 6, D Leavy 6; D McBride 6, K Lahiff 6, P Linehan 6; C Foley 6, S Fenton 6, D Purcell 6.

Subs: C Boyle 6 for McBride (41), L Dunne 6 for Lahiff (50), J Flanagan 6 for Linehan (55).

Ref: R Fitzsimons (Offaly).