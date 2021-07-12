| 15.7°C Dublin

Super subs Leamy and Devon give Tipp edge in thriller

Tipperary U-20 3-24 Waterford U-20 2-21 (AET)

For the second year in a row, the Tipperary U-20s beat Waterford after extra-time in a Thurles thriller as subs Jack Leamy (1-1) and Devon Ryan (0-4) proved the difference for the Premier County last night.

Paddy Creedon and Sean Hayes both scored goals for Tipp to see them lead 2-5 to 0-6 at the break

Déise senior Michael Kiely struck in the second half before super sub Sean Walsh sent the game to extra-time with a late, late goal on 63 minutes (2-15 apiece).

Tipp struck a goal from Leamy on 68 minutes in extra-time. Ryan then levelled matters to leave it 2-20 to 3-17 at the break, before Tipp pulled away.

Scorers – Tipperary: P Creedon 1-2; D Ryan 0-5 (2fs); S Hayes, J Leamy 1-1 each; K O’Kelly 0-4; M Hackett, J Devaney 0-3 each, C Fogarty 0-2 (1f), T Cahill, K Maher (f), D Stakelum 0-1 each.

Waterford: K Mahony 0-7 (5fs, 1 65); M Kiely 1-3; R Halloran 0-5 (2fs, 1 65); S Walsh 1-1; J Burke 0-2; T Flynn, G Fives, P Leevy 0-1 each.

Tipperary – E Dunphy; C O’Dwyer, K Ryan, F Purcell; C Whelan, K Maher, J Ryan; M Hackett, J Campion; D Stakelum, S Hayes, K O’Kelly; C Fogarty, P Creedon, J Devaney. Subs: J Leamy for Fogarty (39), D Ryan for O’Kelly (50), C Hennessy for O’Dwyer (52), P McGarry for Stakelum (blood, 55), M O’Shea for Devaney (58), P McGarry for Campion (62), J Devaney for Stakelum (60), T Cahill for Hackett (73), Colm Fogarty for O’Shea (75), C Whelan for Purcell (79).

Waterford – D Beecher; C Daly, M Fitzgerald, S Fitzgerald; R Power, G Fives, R Furlong; C Wadding, P Leevy; J Booth, T Flynn, M Kiely; K Mahony, J Power, R Halloran. Subs: J Burke for Booth (43), J Foley for Flynn (51), R Tierney for R Power (59), S Walsh for Leevy (60), P Leevy for J Power (73), S Burke for Fives (77), PJ Fanning for Fitzgerald (80).

Ref – N Wall (Cork)


Clare U-20s 2-20 Kerry U-20s 0-15

SHANE PUNCH led the way for Clare, shooting 1-8 against a Kerry side that rallied well to outscore the Banner by 0-10 to 0-5 in the second half.

Clare struck for two first-half goals – the first coming from Oisín O’Donnell before Punch saw his free end up in the net – to lead 2-15 to 0-5 at the break.

Kerry responded well to win the final quarter 0-7 to 0-2 but the damage had already been done.

Scorers – Clare: S Punch 1-8 (1-5fs); D Cahill 0-7; O O’Donnell 1-1; A Mungovan, C O’Meara, W Halpin, and C Hegarty 0-1 each.

Kerry: D Moriarty 0-6 (5fs); R Walsh 0-5 (3fs); D Reen 0-2; C Walsh and N Guerin 0-1 each.

KERRY – D Quinlan; M Clifford, S Sheehan, P O’Sullivan; D Nolan, K Goulding, L Barrett; D Slattery, T Ó hAiniféin, C Walsh, R Walsh, D Moriarty; N Guerin, M Kelliher, S Brosnan. Subs: K O’Connor for P O’Sullivan (33), D Reen for S Brosnan (43), M Linehan for D Moriarty (48), D O’Donoghue for N Guerin (48), P J Carroll for M Kelliher (58)

CLARE – C Broderick; M Gough, D Healy, A Hogan; A Mungovan, Moriarty, D McMahon; P Donnellan, C O’Meara; O O’Donnell, W Halpin, J Kirwan; C Hegarty, S Punch, D Cahill. Subs: K Keane for J Kirwan (h-t), C Leen for D McMahon (33), J Maguire for W Halpin (43), I McNamara for O’Donnell (48), J Collins for Hogan (51)

Ref – P Carroll (Tipperary)

