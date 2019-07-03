Shane O'Regan the star as Cork advance to Munster semi-final

A dominant final quarter from Cork earned a victory over Limerick in last night’s clash at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Having gone in ahead by two points, 0-10 to 0-8, at half-time – but with six wides compared to the visitors’ one – Cork edged further ahead on the resumption, but Limerick were level at 0-13 each as Paul O’Riordan, Ronan Connolly and Paul O’Brien pointed.

From there, though, the home side would outscore the Shannonsiders by 1-7 to 0-3, with Brian Turnbull and Shane O’Regan pointing before the latter struck for a goal after Evan Sheehan’s shot hit the post.

O’Regan finished with 1-6, while just three of Cork’s points came from placed balls. They never trailed, but didn’t always dominate.

Limerick had the best goal chance of the first-half, with Dylan O’Shea drawing a good save from Ger Collins on 13 minutes. The score was 0-4 to 0-1 for Cork then, but two O’Brien 65s and a Jack Ryan point had the Treaty level.

In a sign of things to come, Cork kicked on once more and Craig Hanifin’s free on 28 minutes opened up a 0-10 to 0-6 lead.

While the deficit was halved by half-time, it was to be Cork’s night and they face Clare in next week’s semi-final.

Scorers – Cork: S O’Regan 1-6, C Hanifin 0-5 (3f), B Turnbull 0-4, D Connery 0-3 (1sl), Liam O’Shea 0-2. Limerick: P O’Brien 0-8 (6f, 2 65), R Connolly 0-3, M McCarthy 0-2, R Duff, P O’Riordan, J Ryan 0-1 each.

Cork: G Collins; C O’Callaghan, J Keating, E Roche; R Walsh, S O’Leary Hayes, R Downey; T O’Connell, B Roche; S Kennefick, C Hanifin, D Connery; B Turnbull, S O’Regan, E Sheehan. Subs: G Millerick for Walsh (33), S Twomey for Kennefick (39), D Hanlon for Hanifin (49), L O’Shea for Sheehan (52), B Murphy for B Roche (60).

Limerick: J Gillane; C Flahive, C Barry, J Considine; M O’Grady, M O’Brien, R Duff; R Connolly, D Woulfe; P O’Riordan, E Sheehan, J Ryan; M McCarthy, D O’Shea, P O’Brien. Subs: E McEvoy for Woulfe (36), S O’Connor for Sheehan (42), D Moloney for Flahive (51), C Carroll for O’Riordan (60), C Nicholas for Ryan (60).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).

