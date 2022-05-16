Offaly bridge 22-year gap to claim Leinster Minor Hurling championship

Offaly players and supporters celebrate with the trophy after their Electric Ireland Leinster MHC final win over Laois at MW Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise, Laois. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Offaly were crowned Leinster minor hurling champions for the first time since 2000 after they got the better of Laois in front of a bumper crowd of 12,000 in Portlaoise.

The neighbouring counties were meeting in the Leinster decider for the first time after they defied the odds to make the final despite being in tier two of the championship in the group stages.

Offaly gained the upper hand early on with man of the match Cillian Martin, Ter Guinan and ace marksman Adam Screeney all landing excellent scores, and the Faithful County held a slender 0-9 to 0-7 half-time lead.

With the wind at their backs in the second half, Leo O’Connor’s charges landed some sublime long range scores with captain Dan Ravenhill leading by example.

Offaly began to pull clear but Laois did get it back to a three point game with 15 minutes to go. However, Offaly showed their class again with Screeney, Ravenhill and Cathal Robinson all finding the target to send them 0-18 to 0-12 in front with ten minutes to go.

As Laois searched for goals, the Offaly rearguard were in no mood for coughing up green flags and added three more scores in the closing stages.

While Offaly march on to an All-Ireland semi-final, Laois are in an All-Ireland qualifier group where they will face Galway and Munster runners up, Clare.

Scorers – Offaly: A Screeney 0-10 (9f); D Ravenhill 0-3; S Rigney 0-2; T Guinan, C Martin, L Kavanagh, D Shirley, C Doyle, C Robinson 0-1 each. Laois: B Deegan 0-10 (7f, 1 s/l); J Quinlan, J Breen, C Byrne 0-1 each.

Offaly: L Hoare; C Larkin, J Mahon, R Kelly; D Shirley, B Kavanagh, T Guinan; L Kavanagh, C Martin; S Rigney, D Ravenhill, C Doyle; C Robinson, N Furlong, A Screeney. Subs: P Dooley for Guinan (29, inj, reversed ht), S Connolly for Martin (59), J Liffey for Doyle (60)

Laois: B O’Reilly; B Murphy, C Flynn, J Pearson; T Brennan, T Cuddy, C Hogan; A McDonagh, K Byrne; B Deegan, L Kirby, J Breen; E Cuddy, J Quinlan, C Byrne. Subs: A Carroll for Kirby (36) E Murphy for McDonagh (36), R Kelly for E Cuddy (50), J Duggan for Breen (59).

Referee: C Flynn (Westmeath).