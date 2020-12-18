Murphy leads the way as Dublin prove too strong for Wexford

Dublin U-20 players Liam Murphy and Kevin Desmond celebrate after the win over Wexford in the Leinster championship. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Dublin pulled away in the second half of the Leinster U-20 hurling semi-final at Netwatch Cullen Park after they led 0-8 to 0-7 at the break.

In a tight opening half, Dublin corner forward, Liam Murphy, was on target for his side, scoring four points from play and three from placed balls. Donal Leavy also fired over a point but the Wexford forwards looked to be the more balanced with Ross Banville landing three points, including two frees, as other Wexford forwards, David Codd, Conor Mahoney and Sean O’Connor (2) all raised white flags. At the break, the Dubs led 0-8 to 0-7 and were just about good value for that one-point margin.

They upped the pressure in the second half but it took a moment of good fortune to eventually swing the game in their favour, when goalkeeper, Eddie Gibbons, saw his long-range free drop under the crossbar for a goal midway through the second period.

Wexford trailed by nine points at that stage but they rallied for their own three-pointer through Glen Murphy. It was never going to be enough and further points from Murphy, Liam Dunne and Kevin Redmond saw Dublin ease their way into the provincial decider.

Dublin: L. Murphy 0-10 (0-5fs 65), E. Gibbons 1-2 (fs), K. Redmond 0-2, D. McBride, D. Leavy, M. Sweeney L. Dunne, P. Linehin, 0-1 each

Wexford: R. Banville 0-6 (4fs), G. Murphy 1-0, S. O. Connor 0-2, C. Mahoney 0-1, D. Codd 0-1 each

Dublin: E. Gibbons; T. Kinnane, A. Dunphy, I. O Heithir (P. Christie 59); E. O’Donnell, K. Burke, D. Leavy; M. Sweeney, D. Power (P. Linehin 55); D. McBride, M. Murphy (K. Redmond (h/t), L. McDwyer; B. Ryan (L. Dunne 44), A. O’Neill (C. Foley 56), L. Murphy.

Wexford: J. Lawlor; C. Molloy, S. Audsley, J. Conroy; D. Codd, N. Murphy, D. Kehoe; C. Mahoney (M. Murphy 50), J. Shiel (AJ Redmond 37); L. Kavanagh (D. Furlong 50), C. Clancy, R. Lawlor (C. Cooney 62); S. O’Connor, R. Banville, J. Byrne (G. Murphy h/t).

Referee: S. Cleere (Kilkenny)

Online Editors