Munster U20 Hurling Championship wrap: Cork subs lead smash and grab to knock Clare out while Tipp see off Deise

Peter McGarry of Tipperary scores his side's second goal against Waterford at Semple Stadium. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

CORK are into the Munster semi-final after staging a late smash-and-grab win over Clare in O’Garney Park, Sixmilebridge. The holders raided for the last four points to pip their hosts.

Clare were sunk by Cathal O’Neill’s last gasp 1-1, knocking the Banner out of this year’s Cchampionship in the cruelest possible manner.

Aside from a three minute spell surrounding an excellent Diarmuid Healy volleyed goal at the turn of the final quarter, Clare were in the ascendency throughout, limiting Cork to frees until the second half.

Four early Shane Punch frees had opened up a five-point home cushion by the eighth minute, a margin they maintained until first half stoppage time when Ben Cunningham arrowed over his fifth free of the evening to make it 0-9 to 0-5.

With the game opening up in the second half, Shane Meehan saw a powerful effort parried by visiting goalkeeper Brion Saunderson before Healy found the net at the other end in emphatic fashion to make it 1-10 to 0-12.

Clare's Shane Meehan produced a superb solo goal to snatch back the lead entering the final quarter amidst a 1-3 unanswered rally that boosted the hosts four clear entering the final ten minutes at 1-15 to 1-11.

But Cork got on level terms one minute into added time and then went ahead for only the second time when sub Colin Walsh pointed a minute later. Fellow sub Eoin O’Leary added the insurance score, his third free, to tee up a group decider against Limerick in Páirc Uí Rinn next Wednesday evening.

Scorers:

Cork: B Cunningham 0-8 (7f, 1 65); E O’Leary (3f), B O’Sullivan (1 sl) 0-3 each; D Healy 1-0; B Keating 0-2; J Cahalane, E Twomey, C Walsh 0-1 each.

Clare: K Smyth 0-6 (5f); S Punch 0-4 (4f); S Meehan 1-1; P Crotty 0-3; D Cahill, O O’Donnell, C Hegarty 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

CORK – B Saunderson; K Lyons, C Smyth, C McCarthy; E Downey, E Twomey, L Horgan; M Mullins, B O’Sullivan; D McSweeney, B Keating, B Cunningham; D Healy J Cahalane, D Hogan. Subs: C Walsh for McSweeney (h-t), E O’Leary for Cunningham (48), D O’Sullivan for McCarthy (58), J Leahy for Healy (58), M Howell for Downey (61).

CLARE – C Broderick; I McNamara, A Hogan, D Mullins; J Conneally, C Galvin, O Clune; C O’Meara, C Hegarty; C Murphy, P Crotty, S Punch; J Kirwan, S Meehan, D Cahill. Subs: K Smyth for Punch (26), O O’Donnell for Kirwan (35), K Hartigan for O’Meara (46), G Sheedy for Murphy (53), O Cahill for D Cahill (59).

REF – C Doyle (Tipperary).

****

Tipperary booked a home semi-final in the Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship after seeing off Waterford at FBD Semple Stadium.

The sides shared the first four scores before Tipp went two clear through Peter McGarry and the accurate free-taking of Kyle Shelly who top scored with 1-20.

The home side went three clear on three occasions with Ed Connolly, John Campion and Jack Leamy adding points from play. But Waterford were always a threat at the other end with Patrick & Padraig Fitzgerald impressing as the home side went in at half time 0-12 to 0-11 in front with senior panellist Mark Fitzgerald impressing at centre field on his return from injury.

Kyle Shelly tapped home Tipp’s first goal in the 32nd minute but it was cancelled out by Padraig Fitzgerald’s green flag three minutes later before an Aaron Ryan free gave Waterford their only lead of the game.

However, Tipp responded well and enjoyed greater control of the game in the second half with Paddy Creedon and Jack Leamy effective. It was Leamy’s assist which played in Peter McGarry’s for his 55th minute goal which turned the game ultimately in Tipp’s favour to win the group and progress to a home semi-final against Cork or Limerick, while Waterford can join them if they beat Kerry next week.

Scorers:

Tipperary: K Shelly 1-10 (9f, 1 65), P McGarry 1-2; J Leamy, P Creedon 0-2 each; C Quinn; J Campion, D Stakelum; E Connolly, C Fogarty 0-1 each.

Waterford: A Ryan 0-10 (6f, 3 65s), Pádraig Fitzgerald 1-2; Patrick Fitzgerald 0-3 (1f); J Ó Floinn, M Fitzgerald, S Callaghan, J Foley, S Walsh 0-1 each.

TEAMS –

TIPPERARY – P Williams; C Cadell, C O’Dwyer, L Shanahan; C O’Brien, J Armstrong, C Quinn; J Campion, D Stakelum; E Connolly, P McGarry, J Leamy; E Ryan, K Shelly, P Creedon. Subs: C McKelvey for O’Brien (38), C Fogarty for Connolly (45), S Kenneally for Ryan (48), T Cahill for Creedon (59).

WATERFORD – C Troy; J Power, R Power, J Ó Floinn; J Booth, J Burke, R Furlong; S Fitzgerald, M Fitzgerald; A Ryan, T Flynn, Patrick Fitzgerald; S Callaghan, S Walsh, Pádraig Fitzgerald (1-2). Subs: W Beresford for Flynn (42), J Foley for Callaghan (49), P Hynes for S Fitzgerald (58), J Fitzgerald for Power (60+3).

REF – N Malone (Clare).