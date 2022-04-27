Munster U-20 hurling round-up: Tipp end Cork's three-in-a-row dream

Cathal Quinn, left, and Paidi Williams of Tipperary celebrate after beating Cork. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

TIPPERARY ended Cork’s quest for a three in a row of All-Ireland U-20 hurling titles as they defeated them by two points in the Munster semi-final at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles.

Tipp dominated the opening half and Peter McGarry’s sixth-minute goal got them up and running.

The sides were level after 15 minutes but then Tipp took control with John Campion scoring their second goal while McGarry was inches wide with another effort. Jack Leamy chipped in with three points from play for a 2-12 to 0-9 half-time lead.

Cork hit three of the first four scores after half-time, but Tipp dug in, helped by two Paddy Creedon points and an outstanding defensive display.

However, the Rebels kept battling away with sub Diarmuid Healy twice on target and they reduced the margin to three points as Tipp became wasteful.

However, late points from sub Michael Corcoran, Jack Leamy and Creedon saw them over the line with Colin Walsh’s injury-time goal being mere consolation for Cork.

SCORERS – Tipperary: J Campion 1-2; J Leamy (1f), K Shelly (5f) 0-5 each; P Creedon 0-4; P McGarry 1-0; E Connolly 0-2; E Ryan, M Corcoran 0-1 each. Cork: B O’Sullivan, B Cunningham (3f, 1 ‘65); C Walsh 1-1; S Walsh, D Healy 0-3 each; D Hogan 0-2; E Twomey, L Horgan, J Cahalane, D Flynn (f) 0-1 each.

Tipperary – P Williams; C Cadell, C O’Dwyer, L Shanahan; C Quinn, J Armstrong, C McKelvey; D Stakelum, J Campion; E Connolly, P McGarry, E Ryan; K Shelly, J Leamy, P Creedon. Subs: M Corcoran for McKelvey (49), C Fogarty for Ryan (52), S Kenneally for Shelly (57), J Keller for McGarry (58), T Cahill for Connolly (60+4).

Cork – B Saunderson; E Downey, D O’Leary, C Smyth; B O’Connor, E Twomey, L Horgan; B O’Sullivan, C McCarthy; B Keating, S Walsh, B Cunningham; C Walsh, D Hogan, J Cahalane. Subs: D Flynn for C Walsh (inj 24), M Howell for Horgan (h-t), C Walsh for Keating (45), D Healy for Cunningham (48), D O’Sullivan for O’Leary (inj 60+1).

Ref – N Malone (Clare).

Limerick 0-27 Waterford 3-15

LIMERICK are into the Munster U-20 hurling final after seeing off a late Waterford goal-fest at the Gaelic Grounds.

Aidan O’Connor top-scored for Limerick with 0-10 (5f) while Adam English and Shane O’Brien chipped in with five apiece.

Limerick hit eight points in a row to start the second half after the sides went in at the break all square at 0-11 each.

However, it was Limerick that started the second half on fire.

English got the scoring under way with two excellent efforts from play and then Colin Coughlan made it a three-point lead.

O’Connor then fired over four on the bounce to increase Limerick’s advantage to seven points. O’Brien soon had it at eight before Cian Rellis fired in Waterford’s first goal to leave the score at 0-19 to 1-11 after 43 minutes.

Jake Foley and Patrick Fitzgerald also fired late goals for Waterford but Limerick were not to be denied a place in the provincial final yet again.

Scorers – Limerick: A O’Connor 0-10 (5f); S O’Brien, A English 0-5 each; E Stokes, C Coughlan 0-2 each; D O’Dalaigh, C Thomas, P Kirby 0-1 each. Waterford: A Ryan 0-8 (5f, 1’65); Patrick Fitzgerald 1-2 (1-0f); C Rellis, J Foley 1-0 each; S Fitzgerald, J Booth, W Beresford, Pádraig Fitzgerald, S Callaghan 0-1 each.

Limerick – C Hanley Clarke; C Thomas, F O’Connor, E O’Leary; C Scully, E Hurley, C Coughlan; J Quilty, J Sweeney; A English, A O’Connor, E Stokes; S O’Brien, P Kirby, D O’Dalaigh. Subs: P Kirby for Sweeney (h-t), B Duff for Scully (50), B O’Meara for Quilty (54), P Reale for O’Dalaigh (61).

Waterford – C Troy; C Foley, R Furlong, J Fitzgerald; J Booth, M Fitzgerald, R Power; S Fitzgerald, W Beresford; A Ryan, S Callaghan, S Walsh; C Barry, Patrick Fitzgerald, Padraig Fitzgerald; Subs: C Rellis for Callaghan (38), J Foley for Berry (48), E O’Brien for S Fitzgerald (55).

Ref – C Doyle (Tipperary).