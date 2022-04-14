Munster MFC wrap: Conall Grogan stars for Premier in win over Limerick and Clare hammer Waterford

Tipperary’s minor footballers made a promising start to their Munster campaign with a 1-15 to 1-8 win over Limerick in their first round-robin tie.

Tipp used their first-half wind advantage to press high into the opposing and draw the fouls for Conall Grogan to convert. By half-time, he had already found the target four times to give his side a lead of 0-8 to 0-5.

Bobby Smith’s blistering goal gave Limerick a lifeline before Diarmuid Hynes’s free levelled matters but Tipp regrouped and the result was settled by sub Fionn Fitzgerald’s goal.

Elsewhere, Clare brushed aside the challenge of Waterford to commence their campaign with a 4-18 to 0-4 victory.

A Conor Fennell hat-trick of goals was matched by the exceptional Cathal Talty who kicked 1-8 for a dominant Banner side who ended up with eight different scorers.