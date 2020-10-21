Mark Hennessy goal the difference as Laois edge Carlow out in Leinster U20 Championship

GAA action at the U20 grade is now suspended due to the lockdown. (stock photo)

A brilliant goal from Mark Hennessy was the difference for Laois as they edged out Carlow in the Leinster U-20 HC last night.

The win means Laois play Galway in the quarter-finals, which will be at least six weeks away as GAA action at this grade is now suspended due to the lockdown.

The game got off to a bright start, with both teams hitting two points each in the opening five minutes. Ciaran Kavanagh got both of Carlow’s scores, with Mark Hennessy and Daniel Delaney (free) responding for Laois.

Carlow started to get the upper hand for a spell after that, as the impressive Kavanagh notched two more, one each from play and from a free. Laois needed to hit back now to keep themselves in it, and Ciaran Byrne obliged with a hard-won score.

Niall Bolger cancelled that out for Carlow but Laois then hit back with four pointed frees on the trot from Daniel Delaney to go two ahead. They couldn’t hold the lead though, and Carlow finished the half strongly with Kavanagh bringing his tally for the half to six, as Carlow led 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval.

Carlow kept their noses in front all the way to the final fifteen minutes, until Mark Hennessy rifled a shot into the top corner of the net. Laois never looked back after that, and despite a spirited response from Carlow, it was Laois who ran out narrow winners.

SCORERS:

Laois: D Delaney 0-5f, M Hennessy 1-2, C Conroy, C Byrne, A Kirwan (1f, 65) 0-2 each, T Keyes, T Cuddy 0-1 each.

Carlow: C Kavanagh 0-8 (4f), J Doyle 0-3, O Ryan, C Treacy, J McCullagh, S Treacy 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

LAOIS - C Dunne; D Brennan, C Cosgrove, A Gaughan; F Mahoney, E Parlon, P Dunne; T Fitzpatrick, J Phelan; F Whelan, D Delaney, L Delaney; T Keyes, C Byrne, M Hennessy. Reps - T Cuddy for Fitzpatrick (ht), C Conroy for L Delaney (ht), J Duggan for Whelan (35), A Kirwan for D Delaney (46), C Rigney for Keyes (56)

CARLOW - C Abbey; E Kavanagh, J Ryan, E Dowling; P O’Se, C Doyle, N Bolger; E Hosey, J McCullagh; J Doyle, F Fitzpatrick, S Treacy; C Kehoe, C Kavanagh, F O’Toole. Reps – D Nolan for Ryan (34), O Ryan for O'Toole (40), J Wall for Treacy (43), C Treacy for Fitzpatrick (56)

Ref – R Fitzsimmons (Offaly)

