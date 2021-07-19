Limerick see off Clare challenge to book Munster U20 Hurling Championship final spot

Limerick's Cathal O'Neill and Clare's Paddy Donnellan challenge for the sliotar during the Munster U20 Hurling Championship semi-final at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Limerick booked their place in the 2021 Bord Gáis Energy Munster Under-20 Hurling Final with a 1-27 to 0-17 victory over Clare at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Adam English and senior panellist Cathal O’Neill did the majority of the damage for Limerick, scoring 1-17 between them.

Limerick led by seven points at the break and were well on their way to victory by the time English finished off a sublime solo run with an even better finish for the goal.

The game failed to get going in the opening quarter with the home side just shading the contest. Jimmy Quilty and a long-range Cathal O’Neill free put Limerick in front before Shane Punch got Clare on the scoreboard.

Adam English soon had Limerick two points clear again but Clare captain Paddy Donnellan soon replied.

O’Neill and Punch traded frees again before the latter levelled the game at 0-4 apiece at the first water break.

Limerick upped the pace in the second quarter with two more long range frees by O’Neill. Punch responded but a glorious English shot from the sideline saw Limerick go four points clear.

Patrick Kirby and Dylan McMahon exchanged points in the lead up to half-time but Limerick finished the half in fine form with O’Neill, Quilty and Colin Coughlan sending over points that saw them go 0-13 to 0-6 ahead.

Limerick kept Clare at arm’s length in the second half and led by nine points by the time English put the icing on the cake.

He collected the ball on the Clare ’65 before soloing his way through the Clare defence and powering his shot into the net.

Scorers – Limerick: Cathal O’Neill 0-11 (8f), A English 1-6, A O’Connor 0-4,J Quilty and C Downes 0-2 each, P Kirby and C Coughlan 0-1 each; Clare: S Punch 0-9 (8f), C Hegarty 0-3, P Donnellan, D McMahon (1f), M Gough, O O’Donnell and D Cahill 0-1 each.

Limerick: Conor O’Neill; C Thomas, P Harnett, M Keane; E McEvoy, C Coughlan,C Ryan; J Quilty, P Kirby; D Hegarty, Cathal O’Neill, A English; B Nix, A O’Connor, D O Dalaigh; Subs: C Downes for Kirby (37), E Stokes for Hegarty (42), R Fox for O Dalaigh (42), L Lynch for Nix (50), P Reale for English (55).

Clare: C Broderick; M Gough, D Healy, A Hogan, A Mungovan, A Moriarty, D McMahon;P Donnellan, C O’Meara; O O’Donnell, J Maguire, R Mounsey; C Hegarty, S Punch, D Cahill. Subs: W Halpin for Maguire (27), K Keane for Mounsey (h-t), K Guyler for Halpin (51), J Kirwan for O’Meara (56).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).