Lethal second-half display sees Dublin hurlers crush Antrim as U20 Championship presses pause

Darach McBride of Dublin with Declan McCloskey of Antrim following the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship match at Louth Centre of Excellence, Darver. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A devastating second half display saw Dublin advance to the quarter final of the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling championship over disappointing Antrim at a bitterly cold Darver.

Paul O’Brien’s side simply opened up after an even opening half outscoring the Ulster side by 1-14 to 0-4. A combination of intricate short passing play and lethal finishing left Antrim stunned.

Kevin Desmond had a huge impact off the bench for Dublin and his 1-2 before the second water break gave his side confidence to crush Karl McKeegan’s side’s spirit, as they ran out easy winners in the end.

Corner forward Dara Purcell and centre forward Micheál Murphy were equally accurate landing seven points between them. Despite this, Antrim full back Niall O’Connor had an excellent display and can hold hiss head high holding his marker Billy Ryan scoreless.

Top scorer on the night, Liam Murphy had the bulk of the work done in the opening half, the place taker finished with nine in total, but his five in the first half when the game was competitive was key.

Goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons finished a penalty just after the first half water break when Dublin lifted the tempo upon the restart, that would be a sign of things to come.

At this stage Sean Elliott kept Antrim in touch before Daire Murphy ghosted in unmarked behind the Dublin rearguard to make it 1-8 to 1-4 at half time. The game was over from that point onwards.

SCORERS:

DUBLIN: L Murphy 0-9 (3f,165’), K Desmond 1-2, D Purcell 0-4, E Gibbons 1-0 (1-0pen), M Murphy 0-3, L McDwyer 0-2, M Murphy, M Sweeney 0-1.

ANTRIM: S Elliott 0-6 (2f, 165’ ), D Murphy 1-0 R McEnteer, P Boyle 0-1 each

TEAMS -

DUBLIN - E Gibbons; T Kinnane, A Dunphy, P Dunleavy; E O’Donnell, K Burke, D Leavy; M Sweeney, D Power; D McBride, M Murphy, L McDwyer; D Purcell, B Ryan, L Murphy. Subs: K Desmond for McDywer (30), I O’heither for Leavy (48), T Aherne for McDwyer (52), A O’Neill for Ryan (52).

ANTRIM- T Smyth; R McCollam, N O’Connor; C McKay; N McCormack, D McCloskey, C McKernan; P Boyle, O Donnelly; D Murphy, A McGrath, S Elliott; C McFadden, D McEnhill, A Bradley. Subs: R McEnteer for Donnelly (29), R Hill for Bradley (42), L Donnelly for McGrath (46), C Hargan for McEnhill (51), T Scally for McCollam (56).

REF - K Brady (Louth)

Online Editors