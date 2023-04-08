Leinster U20 Hurling round-up: Victories for Dublin, Wexford and Westmeath

Dublin turned around a nine-point deficit to beat Galway on a scoreline of 1-19 to 1-17 in the first round of the Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship in Birr.

Galway took the early advantage, and despite a Dublin surge in the first half, the Tribesmen led by 1-11 to 0-6 at half-time.

Dublin's Jamie Conroy changed the momentum of the game with a goal while Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing's free kept the game close. A 56th-minute Conroy free levelled matters for the first time, but Dublin managed to pull away by claiming the final two scores through Ollie Gaffney and Conroy to claim victory for the Sky Blues. Meanwhile, Wexford opened their Leinster account with a three-point victory over Kilkenny on a scoreline of 2-17 to 0-20. There was little to separate the sides in the first-half, reflected in the 0-9 to 0-9 half-time score. However, two second-half goals from Cian Byrne and Luke Murphy stretched the Model county's lead. Kilkenny's challenge just came up short in the end as they hit the final five scores of the game.