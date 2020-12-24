Leinster MHC and MFC finals to be postponed under new Level 5 restrictions

The Leinster Minor Hurling and Minor Football Championships scheduled for January 2 and 3 have been postponed due to the government restrictions announced yesterday.

Offaly were due to compete in both finals with Kilkenny the opposition in hurling and Meath awaiting the Faithful on the following day in football.

However, a tweet from the Offaly county board this evening confirmed that the two games have been postponed with inter-county minor games no longer allowed under the new restrictions being introduced following St. Stephen's Day.

Regrettably, the GAA has been informed that under the new Level 5 restrictions, inter-county minor games are not allowed after 27th Dec., so the Leinster MFC & MHC finals are postponed.



— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) December 24, 2020

"The GAA intends to play the games at the first available opportunity."

The Connacht Minor Football Final between Roscommon and Sligo was brought forward from December 29 to St Stephen's Day on Tuesday and will still take place.

It is understood the Leinster U20 Hurling Final between Galway and Dublin will also be postponed.

