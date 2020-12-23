Late Jack Cahalane goal enough to see Cork home as Rebels take Munster U20 hurling crown

The Cork team celebrate with the cup following their Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final win over Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A late surge from Cork, which put them six points clear of Tipperary, was enough to secure the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20HC title at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last night, despite the visitors giving themselves hope with a goal at the death.

While Cork had led by 0-13 to 0-11 points from Andrew Ormond tied matters for the first time since the opening half. It asked a question of Cork but they had the lead again thanks to a superb point from Shane Barrett, his fifth, and Daire Connery’s free from distance restored the two-point advantage.

In the 58th minute, they were five clear as a low ball across goal from sub Seán Twomey was picked up by another replacement, Brian O’Sullivan, and though his shot was saved by Aaron Browne, a third sub, Jack Cahalane, was on hand to fire the rebound to the net.

When Cahalane landed a free in injury time it was 1-16 to 0-13 but Tipp, the defending Munster and All-Ireland champions, didn’t give up easily. After Ormond got his third point of the night, he struck for a goal in the 63rd minute following Eoin Davis’s stop to deny Keith Ryan, but no further chances presented themselves for Tipp.

Cork – beaten in the last U-21 final in 2018 and the first U-20 decider in 2019 – are now in a third straight All-Ireland final, awaiting Leinster champions Dublin or Galway. They had slow start here, with Devon Ryan putting Tipp 0-2 to 0-0 ahead early on, but Cork soon found their rhythm and Darragh Flynn and Barrett had them level with well-worked points and Alan Connolly put them ahead with two frees.

They moved 0-8 to 0-4 in front when Colin O’Brien got his second point in the 22nd minute but Tipp came back well, led by the free-taking of captain Eoghan Connolly.

It was 0-10 to 0-9 for Cork at half-time and they couldn’t shake free of Tipp in the third quarter – in fact, Tipp should have had a goal but Kevin Maher was penalised for over-carrying when he was through.

In the closing stages, Cork made their push and, ultimately, it was sufficient to ensure the win.

Scorers:

Cork: S Barrett 0-5, A Connolly 0-4 frees, J Cahalane 1-1 (0-1 free), C O’Brien 0-3, B Roche, D Connery, D Flynn 0-1 each.

Tipperary: A Ormond 1-3, D Ryan 0-5 (0-3 frees), E Connolly 0-4 (frees), K O’Kelly, C Bowe 0-1 each.

TEAMS -

CORK – E Davis; C O’Callaghan, E Roche, A Walsh Barry; D Connery, C Joyce, D O’Leary; T O’Connell, E Carey; B Roche, D Flynn, B Hayes; C O’Brien, A Connolly, S Barrett. Subs: S O’Regan for Connolly (41), J Cahalane for Hayes (44), S Twomey for Flynn (45), B O’Sullivan for Carey (50), P Power for O’Brien (56).

TIPPERARY – A Browne; É McBride, D Flannery, J Ryan; C Whelan, E Connolly, R McCormack; K Maher, K McCarthy; J Devaney, A Ormond, K O’Kelly; G O’Connor, D Ryan, C Bowe. Subs: S Ryan for O’Kelly (48), M Hackett for D Ryan (49), K Ryan for McCarthy (60).

Referee – J Murphy (Limerick).

