Late goals the difference as Dublin claim place in Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling semi-final

Dublin's Kevin Desmond shoots to score his side's second goal during the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship quarter-final match at St Brendan's Park in Birr, Offaly. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Dublin are through to take on Wexford in the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling semi-final after they overcame a stern test from Offaly in Birr.

Two goals in the final nine minutes finally put Offaly to bed after a physical and high tempo affair.

Dublin shot into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead after 15 minutes with Tommy Kinnane landing two of those from over halfway and they managed to keep a buffer of a few points all the way to a 0-9 to 0-7 half time lead.

It took Offaly 15 minutes to find their scoring range and they were left to rue that period come the finish.

Offaly never went away though and a Brian Duignan point for the home side brought the sides level on 0-14 each with nine minutes to go.

With the next attack, Dublin wing forward Darach McBride fired to the net and proved to be a real sucker punch for the Offaly men.

Kevin Desmond fired home their second goal with five minutes to go as they outscored Offaly 2-2 to 0-2 in those last nine minutes.

Cathal Kiely led the charge for the Offaly men but he saw red in second half injury time to further compound the misery for Offaly.

Scorers - Dublin: L Murphy 0-5f, D McBride 1-1 (0-1 sideline), E Gibbons 0-3f, K Desmond 1-0, T Kinnane & M Murphy 0-2 each, B Ryan, D Power & P Linehan 0-1 each. Offaly: C Kiely 0-10 (0-7f, 0-2 65s), K Sampson, K McDermott, R Carty, C Donoghue, C O’Meara, B Duignan 0-1 each.

Dublin: E Gibbons; T Kinnane, A Dunphy, B Sheehy; I Ó Heither, K Burke, E O’Donnell; D Power, M Sweeney; D McBride, M Murphy; L McDwyer; D Purcell, B Ryan, L Murphy. Subs: K Desmond for Purcell (36), P Linehan for Ryan (47), D Leavy for Power (54), M Conroy for O’Donnell (58), L Dunne for McDwyer (59).

Offaly: E Cleary; R Carty, C Butler, D Maher; R Ravenhill, P Cantwell, J Screeney; L Nolan, K McDermott; K Sampson, C Donoghue, B Duignan; C O’Meara, C Kiely, C Flynn. Subs: L Kavanagh for Donoghue (47), N Lyons for Flynn (55), M Watkins for O’Meara (55), C Brady for Duignan (58)

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

