Kildare stun Wexford as Liam Dempsey points way to Leinster U20 hurling last eight

Kildare 0-16 Wexford 1-12

Liam Dempsey scored 14 points as Kildare upset the odds to beat Wexford in the second round of the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship at St Conleths Park last night.

The Lilywhites faced a team backboned by the 2019 Leinster minor champions, and despite losing the services of midfielder Harry Dunne to a second yellow card, they still led 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time.

They also led 0-13 to 0-8 going into the last 10 minutes before tired legs began to tell.

AJ Redmond netted a stoppage-time penalty to level the game up after Kildare went down to 13 men for a foul by John McKeown on Corey Dunbar-Byrne.

Mark Byrne put Wexford ahead, but there was still time for Dempsey to point twice more to win it for Kildare.

SCORERS - Kildare: L Dempsey 0-14 (0-12f), D Melville 0-1, C Treacy 0-1. Wexford: AJ Redmond 1-7 (1-0pen, 0-5f), E Doyle 0-2, G Murphy Butler 0-1, C Molloy 0-1f, M Byrne 0-1.

Kildare: S Burke; P O’Donoghue, J McKeown, M Eustace; R Stapleton, C Shanahan, P Dolan; C Boran, H Dunne; M Curtin, L Dempsey, C McCabe; D Melville, F O’Sullivan, C Treacy. Subs: C Flanagan for Treacy (46); K Kelleher for Stapleton (48); C Sheridan for Melville (54); D Murray for O’Donoghue (58); J Higgins for O’Sullivan (59).

Wexford: C Byrne; D Whelan, K Scallan, J Conroy; C Browne, C Molloy, D Carley; R Lawlor, J Doran; G Murphy-Butler, D O’Neill, E Doyle; AJ Redmond, T Murphy, C Byrne-Dunbar. Subs: D Codd for Conroy (23); C Byrne for O’Neill (39); L Kavanagh for Doran (43); J Shiel for Murphy-Butler (51); M Byrne for Scallan (59).

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).

