Kildare stun Wexford as Liam Dempsey points way to Leinster U20 hurling last eight

Liam Dempsey scored 14 points as Kildare upset the odds to beat Wexford in the second round of the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship at St Conleths Park last night.

The Lilywhites faced a team backboned by the 2019 Leinster minor champions, and despite losing the services of midfielder Harry Dunne to a second yellow card, they still led 0-10 to 0-4 at half-time.

They also led 0-13 to 0-8 going into the last 10 minutes before tired legs began to tell.

AJ Redmond netted a stoppage-time penalty to level the game up after Kildare went down to 13 men for a foul by John McKeown on Corey Dunbar-Byrne.

Mark Byrne put Wexford ahead, but there was still time for Dempsey to point twice more to win it for Kildare.

SCORERS - Kildare: L Dempsey 0-14 (0-12f), D Melville 0-1, C Treacy 0-1. Wexford: AJ Redmond 1-7 (1-0pen, 0-5f), E Doyle 0-2, G Murphy Butler 0-1, C Molloy 0-1f, M Byrne 0-1.

Kildare: S Burke; P O’Donoghue, J McKeown, M Eustace; R Stapleton, C Shanahan, P Dolan; C Boran, H Dunne; M Curtin, L Dempsey, C McCabe; D Melville, F O’Sullivan, C Treacy. Subs: C Flanagan for Treacy (46); K Kelleher for Stapleton (48); C Sheridan for Melville (54); D Murray for O’Donoghue (58); J Higgins for O’Sullivan (59).

Wexford: C Byrne; D Whelan, K Scallan, J Conroy; C Browne, C Molloy, D Carley; R Lawlor, J Doran; G Murphy-Butler, D O’Neill, E Doyle; AJ Redmond, T Murphy, C Byrne-Dunbar. Subs: D Codd for Conroy (23); C Byrne for O’Neill (39); L Kavanagh for Doran (43); J Shiel for Murphy-Butler (51); M Byrne for Scallan (59).

Referee: Thomas Gleeson (Dublin).