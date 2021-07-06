James Duggan drives Laois through to Leinster U20 Hurling quarter-final

A first-half blitz which saw them lead 4-12 to 0-4 at the break helped Laois through to the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20HC quarter-final.

James Duggan hit 3-5 last week against Westmeath and 2-4 last night, while Tadhg Cuddy slotted over 14 points, 10 of them coming from frees.

Gearóid Lynch also found the net, with an own goal from corner-back Conor Henry compounding Antrim’s woes.

Laois will now face either Offaly or Kilkenny in the quarter-finals next Tuesday night. With a combined score of 8-60 behind them, they will not lack confidence, that’s for certain.

Scorers – Laois: T Cuddy 0-14 (10f and 0-1’65’); J Duggan 2-4; G Lynch 1-1; C Henry 1-0 (og); T Keyes, E Critchley and C Byrne 0-2 each; P Brennan, N Coss 0-1 each. Antrim: N O’Connor 0-2; C Magill, D McCloskey, R McMullan (free), D Delaney and C Bohill 0-1 each

Laois: L Fitzpatrick; I Shanahan, A Connolly, D Brennan; P Brennan, C Burke, N Coss; T Fitzpatrick, T Keyes; J Duggan, T Cuddy, G Lynch; C Byrne, M Hennessy, C Murphy. Subs: B Bredin for C Burke (44), E Critchley for C Murphy (45), D Delaney for G Lynch (47), C Walsh for M Hennessy (51), L Obular for N Coss (54).

Antrim: P Doherty; D Kearney, R McCluskey, C Henry; E McGarry, N O’Connor, D McCloskey; C Magill, C Donnelly; D Murphy, C Bohill, D McKeough; R McMullan, M McGarry, S McIntosh. Subs: C Heaney for D Kearney (27), D Stevenson for D McKeough (37), D Delaney for M McGarry (49), A Scullion for R McMullan (54).

Referee: Kevin Brady (Louth).