Jake Morris ready to spearhead Tipperary attack in Bord Gáis Energy U20 All-Ireland final clash with Cork

Just six days after scoring in Tipperary’s All-Ireland SHC success, Jake Morris will spearhead the Premier’s U-20 attack as Liam Cahill’s side bid to back up last year’s U-21 victory in Saturday’s final against Cork.

Just six days after scoring in Tipperary’s All-Ireland SHC success, Jake Morris will spearhead the Premier’s U-20 attack as Liam Cahill’s side bid to back up last year’s U-21 victory in Saturday’s final against Cork.

Morris, who tagged on a late point after his introduction on the hour mark last weekend, is joined in the starting line-up by midfielder Jerome Cahill, who was an unused substitute for Liam Sheedy’s charges in Croke Park.

Cahill has made a few positional changes in attack for the clash at the LIT Gaelic Grounds (6.0) – the first All-Ireland hurling final at this age grade - but there are no alterations in personnel to the side that destroyed Wexford last time out by 8-16 to 1-15.

Denis Ring has also kept faith with the Rebel players who secured a semi-final win against Kilkenny, as his charges target revenge for their defeat to Tipperary in last year’s U-21 decider.

Tipperary – A Browne; C McCarthy, E Connolly, C Morgan ©; N Heffernan, P Cadell, B O’Meara; C Connolly, J Cahill; G O’Connor, J Morris, J Ryan; A Ormond, B Seymour, C Bowe. Subs: E Collins, M Purcell, R Quirke, K Breen, D Woods, K O’Kelly, J Fogarty, S Hayes, C Bourke.

Cork - G Collins; C O’Callaghan, J Keating ©, E Roche; G Millerick, S O’Leary Hayes, R Downey; R Walsh, T O’Connell; S Twomey, B Roche, D Connery; B Turnbull, S O’Regan, P Power. Subs: I Butler, R Sheehan, J Copps, C Hanifin, D Hanlon, B Murphy, S Kennefick, E Sheehan, L O’Shea.

GAA Newsletter

Online Editors